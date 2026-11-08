Hurricanes Players Excited for Finland Trip

The players on the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes are excited for their cross-Atlantic trip to Finland this week.

The Hurricanes are heading to Helsinki, Finland, this coming week to take on the Seattle Kraken in a two-game Global Series.

The team’s players are stoked to get the chance to travel across the pond to play in one of the world’s biggest hockey hotbeds in Finland.

Hurricanes Stoked for Finland Trip

Per NHL.com, the Hurricanes players made it clear how excited they are to travel to Finland and get the chance to experience the culture while also getting the opportunity to bond as a team.

“Not that we don’t already have a pretty tight group, but you can never have too much time with the guys. So, it should be good to see a couple Finnish restaurants and maybe a couple of beers with the guys,” said Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who is one of the Hurricanes’ Finnish players.

Hurricanes superstar Sebastian Aho, who is also Finnish, is looking forward to seeing his friends and family and delivering them two big wins.

“Hopefully, I’ll have a little time to spend with them, too. Overall, it’s very exciting. I don’t know what to expect, honestly. Just it’s going to be so much fun for me and, hopefully, we’ll put on a good show and win some hockey games there,” Aho said.

“I’ve got a few things planned for the boys to just kind of show our culture a little bit. Obviously, there’s not like big surprises. Everyone knows kind of what it’s about, but I think it’s awesome. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Hurricanes Could Get Their Captain Back

As well, Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal will make the trip to Finland and practice with the team this week ahead of a potential comeback to the ice against Seattle.

While the Hurricanes haven’t missed a beat in Staal’s absence, anytime you can get your team captain back, it’s a big deal, so Carolina is hoping that he can have a good practice with the team and suit up for a game.