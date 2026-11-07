Jordan Staal Gets Positive Injury Update for Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal received a positive injury update as he plans on practising with his team next week.

Staal has been out of the Hurricanes’ lineup since suffering a calf strain on October 11. However, about a month later, he is starting to feel better and will practise with his team next week when they go over to Helsinki, Finland, for a pair of games against the Seattle Kraken.

Jordan Staal Injury Update

Per NHL.com, Staal plans to make the cross-Atlantic trip with his teammates to Finland and practise with his team on Monday and Tuesday.

“I haven’t really practiced with the team. I’d like to get a couple in and see how I feel. Flying across the ocean and not playing in games wouldn’t be the smartest thing, so I’d like to try to play, but we’ll see how it goes,” Staal said.

Staal is hopeful that he can even get in one of the two games against Seattle. He’s going to try his best to do so, but it remains to be seen if his body will be ready to go for the games.

“I would like to try. I can’t say I promise that. I mean, if I’m going to fly all the way over there, I’d like to play in a game, if everything goes smooth. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t, but that’s fine,” Staal said.

Jordan Staal NHL Career

The 38-yera-old Staal was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the second overall pick in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He spent the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Penguins, winning his first of two Stanley Cups with the team in 2009. He was traded to the Hurricanes in 2012 and has spent the last 15 years of his career in Carolina, winning his second Stanley Cup in 2026.

Staal is playing in the final year of his four-year deal with a $2.975 million AAV. The veteran Staal signed a one-year contract extension for next season at $4.9 million with $5.1 million in performance bonuses, ensuring that his Hurricanes career will extend at least one year beyond this one.