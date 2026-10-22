Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Connor Hellebuyck for 3 Players

The trade rumors are starting to heat up surrounding Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck has been the subject of trade rumors for the past several months, and the Carolina Hurricanes have been in the thick of things from the beginning.

Recent reports have surfaced that the Canes’ GM Eric Tulsky is interested in Hellebuyck, and a trade could be coming soon.

If that’s the case, let’s take a look at what a Hurricanes-Jets trade could look like for Connor Hellebuyck.

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Hurricanes Could Offer 3 Players for Connor Hellebuyck

Spin-off reports have indicated that the Jets aren’t necessarily interested in D-man Alexander Nikishin, who is the Hurricanes’ clear top trade asset.

So, that being said, here is a trade package that could get a deal done between Carolina and Winnipeg for Connor Hellebuyck:

Hurricanes receive: G Connor Hellebuyck

Jets receive: Bradley Nadeau, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Eric Robinson

It’s become very clear that the Jets want to offload Hellebuyck, and he’s likely played his last game in Winnipeg.

Speaking to this trade package for the Hurricanes side, giving up Nadeau is the big kicker here, but it would have to be done to make it worthwhile for Winnipeg.

As for Kotkaniemi and Robinson, they would both provide veteran leadership to the Jets’ young core.

Why the Hurricanes Make Sense for Connor Hellebuyck…

The Hurricanes have reportedly sent the Jets a ‘non-Nikishin’ trade offer for Hellebucyk, so let the speculation begin.

Carolina has a decently strong goalie group with Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov, but adding Helle would be a massive splash, and it’s become pretty clear that Tulsky doesn’t care that much about his lengthy contract, as the Canes’ GM is trying to make a deal work that would be right for Carolina.

It’s fair to assume that the Canes are the frontrunners for Hellebuyck right now, but fans might have mixed opinions on trading for the 3X Vezina winners.

Carolina Hurricanes fans, let me know in the comments if you would want to trade for Connor Hellebuyck. Why or why not??