Stanley Cup Champions Reveal Injuries to Two Key Players

The Carolina Hurricanes have revealed injuries to two key players, with both Seth Jarvis and Eric Robinson needing offseason surgery.

Both Jarvis and Robinson were instrumental in helping the Hurricanes capture the second Stanley Cup in franchise history when they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

However, both players will be out for the foreseeable future due to injuries suffered during the postseason.

Seth Jarvis, Eric Robinson to Miss Time With Injuries

Speaking to reporters at Friday’s NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo, Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky revealed that Jarvis will be out 4-to-6 months with shoulder surgery, while Robinson will miss 6-to-8 weeks due to knee surgery.

“The #Canes did not hold exit interviews after their Stanley Cup win, so tonight’s availability with GM Eric Tulsky is doubling as such. He just told the media that Seth Jarvis (shoulder) and Eric Robinson (knee) both have had surgery. Jarvis will be out ‘probably 4-6 months,’ and Eric Robinson approximately 6-8 weeks. ‘There’s a very real chance that we end up with sort of an open spot in our lineup for a month or two for a young player to step in and get an opportunity to show what he can do,’ Tulsky said. When specifically asked about Bradly Nadeau, he said, ‘He absolutely will be in the conversation if we need a call-up at the start of the year. I think it would be a good opportunity for him to get some runway,'” wrote Hurricanes team reporter Walt Ruff on X.

Seth Jarvis, Eric Robinson Were Important in Playoffs

Jarvis, who is one of the Hurricanes’ top players, played in 19 playoff games for the Hurricanes this postseason, scoring 4 goals and 11 points. As for Robinson, he also played in 19 playoff games for the Hurricanes, chipping in with 3 goals and 8 points.

The Hurricanes are a well-oiled machine that relies on all four lines to check and score. Both Jarvis and Robinson are key players for the team who play important roles, so they will be missed if they have to miss any time to start the season, especially Jarvis, who will be out for a while.

The good news for the Hurricanes is that they have plenty of good players who will get the opportunity to step into the team’s lineup in Jarvis’ absence and potentially Robinson’s if he has to miss any time. Still, these are two really good players for Carolina.