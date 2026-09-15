Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind’Amour Doesn’t Hold Back on Alexander Nikishin Trade Reality

It’s possible that the Carolina Hurricanes may make a final decision on defenseman Alexander Nikishin and his future with the organization in the coming days.

One of the biggest storylines in the NHL is whether the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes will trade away their 24-year-old defenseman before the season opens up.

Reports have flooded in that Nikishin has requested a ‘change of scenery’, essentially asking for a trade.

Carolina has not signed him to a contract extension, and since he’s a restricted free agent, Nikishin would like some job security.

However, that being said, the Hurricanes already have an extremely solid left-side defenseman, which leaves his spot expendable.

Recently, as the Hurricanes are set to begin fall camp, head coach Rod Brind’Amour weighed in on the situation.

More MLB on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Get New Alexander Nikishin Trade Development After Scenery Change Request

Rod Brind’Amour Doesn’t Hold Back on Thought of Losing Alexander Nikishin

Alexander Nikishin was an NHL rookie in 2025-26, and actually put up pretty solid numbers to earn himself a lot of meaningful ice time.

Here is what Rod Brind’Amour had to say about the thought of losing Alexander Nikishin via trade:

“If you have a good team, you don’t want to be losing guys,” said Brind’Amour on a recent radio appearance.

“Whether they figure that out or not, who knows?” he said. “That’s, you know, if he’s here, great. If he’s not, we’re moving on. So we don’t have a choice there.”

Brind’Amour is right in the sense that the Hurricanes coaching staff at least doesn’t have much of a choice, and nor do the players, as GM Eric Tulsky, who is among one of the best executives in the league, will be the decision-maker in this trade process.

Taking a Quick Look at Alexander Nikishin Trade Status

A report surfaced earlier this week that Alexander Nikishin does still indeed want a change of scenery in the future.

Some teams that are being linked to the young defenseman include the St. Louis Blues, Winnipeg Jets, and Nashville Predators.

This is a chance for Carolina to potentially acquire young prospects, draft capital, or a netminder to pair with Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov.

Will Alexander Nikishin actually be moved? That’s between Tulsky and the rest of NHL executives, but it’s still a top development across the league.