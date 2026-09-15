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Carolina Hurricanes Get New Alexander Nikishin Trade Development After Scenery Change Request

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Stanley Cup Final: Vegas Golden Knights v Carolina Hurricanes - Game Five
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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 11: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes is pursued by Nic Dowd #26 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game Five of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on June 11, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The 2026-27 NHL season is getting awfully close, and there are starting to be minor transactions taking place across the league as organizations gear up for the marathon that is an 82-game NHL campaign.

One of the biggest storylines around the NHL is what the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will do with their 24-year-old defenseman Alexander Nikshin. Nikishin, just days after winning the Cup with the Hurricanes (although he didn’t have a huge impact on the Cup Final run), reportedly requested a ‘change of scenery’ from the front office to potentially leave the Hurricanes.

Well, according to a new development from NHL reporter Pierre LeBrun, that request remains intact, and a Nikishin trade could be imminent.

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Alexander Nikishin Still Wants Change of Scenery; Landing Spots Revealed

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes checks Tomas Hertl #48 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

@NHLRumourReport noted (per Pierre LeBrun) that Alexander Nikishin’s change-of-scenery request remains intact. They wrote:

Pierre LeBrun: Re Alexander Nikishin/Hurricanes: [He] requested a change of scenery after the season, and one thing that was made clear to me Monday…the request remains in place – The Athletic (9/14). NHLRR: Among the teams linked to Nikishin in recent weeks: Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg.

Speaking to the list of teams linked to Nikishin, it feels like the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators would NEED Nikishin’s services the most, while Winnipeg has been linked to Nikishin due to a potential massive trade involving Connor Hellebuyck.

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Will Alexander Nikishin Be Traded?

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Three
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 06: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights blocks a shot by Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime of Game Three of the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Hurricanes 5-4 in double overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There are a few things to remember about Alexander Nikishin’s trade status in this situation.

First, he’s still a restricted free agent, so he’s looking for a new contract somewhere, but given the Carolina Hurricanes’ aggressive nature of contract extensions, it would make sense that if Eric Tulsky wanted to retain Nikishin, he would have done so already.

Another thing to remember is that Nikishin, who is a left-side defender, is blocked by Jaccob Slavin, K’Andre Miller, and Shayne Gostisbehere… all of whom are not going anywhere.

With the latest reports, it does feel like a Nikishin trade could be imminent, especially with the NHL season just under 15 days away.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Carolina Hurricanes Get New Alexander Nikishin Trade Development After Scenery Change Request

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