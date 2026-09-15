Carolina Hurricanes Get New Alexander Nikishin Trade Development After Scenery Change Request

The 2026-27 NHL season is getting awfully close, and there are starting to be minor transactions taking place across the league as organizations gear up for the marathon that is an 82-game NHL campaign.

One of the biggest storylines around the NHL is what the reigning Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will do with their 24-year-old defenseman Alexander Nikshin. Nikishin, just days after winning the Cup with the Hurricanes (although he didn’t have a huge impact on the Cup Final run), reportedly requested a ‘change of scenery’ from the front office to potentially leave the Hurricanes.

Well, according to a new development from NHL reporter Pierre LeBrun, that request remains intact, and a Nikishin trade could be imminent.

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Alexander Nikishin Still Wants Change of Scenery; Landing Spots Revealed

@NHLRumourReport noted (per Pierre LeBrun) that Alexander Nikishin’s change-of-scenery request remains intact. They wrote:

Pierre LeBrun: Re Alexander Nikishin/Hurricanes: [He] requested a change of scenery after the season, and one thing that was made clear to me Monday…the request remains in place – The Athletic (9/14). NHLRR: Among the teams linked to Nikishin in recent weeks: Nashville, St. Louis and Winnipeg.

Speaking to the list of teams linked to Nikishin, it feels like the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators would NEED Nikishin’s services the most, while Winnipeg has been linked to Nikishin due to a potential massive trade involving Connor Hellebuyck.

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Will Alexander Nikishin Be Traded?

There are a few things to remember about Alexander Nikishin’s trade status in this situation.

First, he’s still a restricted free agent, so he’s looking for a new contract somewhere, but given the Carolina Hurricanes’ aggressive nature of contract extensions, it would make sense that if Eric Tulsky wanted to retain Nikishin, he would have done so already.

Another thing to remember is that Nikishin, who is a left-side defender, is blocked by Jaccob Slavin, K’Andre Miller, and Shayne Gostisbehere… all of whom are not going anywhere.

With the latest reports, it does feel like a Nikishin trade could be imminent, especially with the NHL season just under 15 days away.