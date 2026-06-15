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Jordan Staal Runaway Conn Smythe Winner as Votes Revealed

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Jordan Staal
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Jordan Staal

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal was the runaway winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Staal led the Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals as Carolina defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in the series to capture the franchise’s second-ever Stanley Cup.

Following the game, Staal was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. Now, we have the voting results.

Voting Results for Conn Smythe Trophy

Here are the full voting results for the Conn Smythe Trophy courtesy of the PHWA. As you can see, Staal was named first on 17 of the 21 ballots, with fellow Hurricanes veteran Taylor Hall collecting the other four first-place votes.

2026 Conn Smythe Trophy Ballots

Voter (outlet) First Second Third
Chip Alexander (News & Observer) Jordan Staal Taylor Hall Jackson Blake
Mark Anderson (Associated Press) Hall Staal Logan Stankoven
Jonathan Bernier (Quebecor Media) Staal Hall Stankoven
Per Bjurman (Aftonbladet) Staal Hall Mitch Marner
Steve Carp (The Sporting Tribune) Staal Hall Brandon Bussi
Luke Fox (Sportsnet) Staal Hall Nikolaj Ehlers
Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) Staal Hall Ehlers
Sean Gentille (The Athletic) Hall Staal Stankoven
Jesse Granger (The Athletic) Staal Hall Stankoven
Ryan Henkel (The Hockey News) Staal Hall Blake
Chris Johnston (The Athletic) Staal Stankoven Hall
Emily Kaplan (ESPN) Staal Stankoven Marner
Cory Lavalette (North State Journal) Staal Hall Stankoven
Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic) Staal Jaccob Slavin Hall
Justin Pelletier (News & Observer) Staal Hall Stankoven
Michael Russo (The Athletic) Staal Stankoven Hall
Frank Seravalli (Hockey 24/7) Staal Hall Stankoven
Teemu Suvinen (Ilta-Sanomat) Staal Hall Ehlers
Danny Webster (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Staal Marner Ehlers
Stephen Whyno (Associated Press) Hall Staal Stankoven
Greg Wyshynski (ESPN) Hall Staal Marner

Voting Point Totals

Jordan Staal, Carolina: 97 points
Taylor Hall, Carolina: 59 points
Logan Stankoven, Carolina: 17 points
Mitch Marner, Vegas: 6 points
Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina: 4 points
Jaccob Slavin, Carolina: 3 points
Jackson Blake, Carolina: 2 points
Brandon Bussi, Carolina, 1 point

Points were awarded on a 5-3-1 basis and the deadline to submit ballots to the NHL occurred with 10 minutes remaining in Game 6.

Jordan Staal is the Hurricanes’ Heart and Soul

After spending the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Hurricanes traded for Staal in 2012, and he has turned out to be one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Staal actually won the Stanley Cup back in 2009 in just his third year in the league, so he has tasted victory before in the NHL’s ultimate finale. Now, 17 years later, he has hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second time, only this time as a grizzled veteran and as the captain of the Hurricanes.

In 20 seasons in the NHL, Staal has played in 1,403 regular-season games, scoring 318 goals and 747 points. He has also played in 181 playoff games, adding 46 goals and 85 points.

He is the heart and soul of the Hurricanes, and he is a huge reason why they won, as he was on fire scoring goals in the Stanley Cup Finals against Vegas, even though he is primarily a checker.

Now, he’s a 2x Stanley Cup Champion and a Conn Smythe Trophy winner, too.

Adam Martin Adam Martin is a sports journalist with over 15 years of experience. He has a speciality in MMA, while also covering the Big 4 Sports. Adam is currently a contributor to Heavy.com, with previous experience working for The Toronto Star, Sportsnet, theScore, Bookies, BJPenn.com, and MMAOddsbreaker.com. More about Adam Martin

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Jordan Staal Runaway Conn Smythe Winner as Votes Revealed

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