Jordan Staal Runaway Conn Smythe Winner as Votes Revealed

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal was the runaway winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Staal led the Hurricanes to a 3-0 victory in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals as Carolina defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in the series to capture the franchise’s second-ever Stanley Cup.

Following the game, Staal was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. Now, we have the voting results.

Voting Results for Conn Smythe Trophy

Here are the full voting results for the Conn Smythe Trophy courtesy of the PHWA. As you can see, Staal was named first on 17 of the 21 ballots, with fellow Hurricanes veteran Taylor Hall collecting the other four first-place votes.

2026 Conn Smythe Trophy Ballots

Voter (outlet) First Second Third Chip Alexander (News & Observer) Jordan Staal Taylor Hall Jackson Blake Mark Anderson (Associated Press) Hall Staal Logan Stankoven Jonathan Bernier (Quebecor Media) Staal Hall Stankoven Per Bjurman (Aftonbladet) Staal Hall Mitch Marner Steve Carp (The Sporting Tribune) Staal Hall Brandon Bussi Luke Fox (Sportsnet) Staal Hall Nikolaj Ehlers Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) Staal Hall Ehlers Sean Gentille (The Athletic) Hall Staal Stankoven Jesse Granger (The Athletic) Staal Hall Stankoven Ryan Henkel (The Hockey News) Staal Hall Blake Chris Johnston (The Athletic) Staal Stankoven Hall Emily Kaplan (ESPN) Staal Stankoven Marner Cory Lavalette (North State Journal) Staal Hall Stankoven Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic) Staal Jaccob Slavin Hall Justin Pelletier (News & Observer) Staal Hall Stankoven Michael Russo (The Athletic) Staal Stankoven Hall Frank Seravalli (Hockey 24/7) Staal Hall Stankoven Teemu Suvinen (Ilta-Sanomat) Staal Hall Ehlers Danny Webster (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Staal Marner Ehlers Stephen Whyno (Associated Press) Hall Staal Stankoven Greg Wyshynski (ESPN) Hall Staal Marner

Voting Point Totals

Jordan Staal, Carolina: 97 points

Taylor Hall, Carolina: 59 points

Logan Stankoven, Carolina: 17 points

Mitch Marner, Vegas: 6 points

Nikolaj Ehlers, Carolina: 4 points

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina: 3 points

Jackson Blake, Carolina: 2 points

Brandon Bussi, Carolina, 1 point

Points were awarded on a 5-3-1 basis and the deadline to submit ballots to the NHL occurred with 10 minutes remaining in Game 6.

Jordan Staal is the Hurricanes’ Heart and Soul

After spending the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Hurricanes traded for Staal in 2012, and he has turned out to be one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Staal actually won the Stanley Cup back in 2009 in just his third year in the league, so he has tasted victory before in the NHL’s ultimate finale. Now, 17 years later, he has hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second time, only this time as a grizzled veteran and as the captain of the Hurricanes.

In 20 seasons in the NHL, Staal has played in 1,403 regular-season games, scoring 318 goals and 747 points. He has also played in 181 playoff games, adding 46 goals and 85 points.

He is the heart and soul of the Hurricanes, and he is a huge reason why they won, as he was on fire scoring goals in the Stanley Cup Finals against Vegas, even though he is primarily a checker.

Now, he’s a 2x Stanley Cup Champion and a Conn Smythe Trophy winner, too.