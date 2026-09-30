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Report: Alexander Nikishin Turned Down Massive Contract Offer from Hurricanes

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Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Three
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Pavel Dorofeyev #16 of the Vegas Golden Knights handles the puck against Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game Three of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 06, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The saga between Alexander Nikishin and the Carolina Hurricanes continues to take several turns.

The latest report by Elliotte Friedman indicates that the Hurricanes offered Nikishin a massive contract offer in the summer.

However, Nikishin is looking for a shorter deal with a higher AAV, which the Hurricanes don’t want to meet him on.

New reports indicate that a trade could be looming in the next week or so.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Cut 27-Year-Old Goaltender After Panthers Loss

Report: Alexander Nikishin Turned Down $5.5M-$6M AAV Deal

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Carolina Hurricanes won 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Alexander Nikishin is currently not with the Carolina Hurricanes as he seeks a trade.

Per @GinoHard on X.com, here was the report from Friedman about Nikishin turning down a massive contract offer:

“Alexander Nikishin has reportedly turned down an 8-year contract offer from the Hurricanes worth $5.5M-$6M AAV 👀 Nikishin is believed to be seeking around $9M AAV on a five-year deal and reportedly has interest in Los Angeles.”

There have been so many twists and turns with this Nikishin trade saga, but teams that remain interested are the St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, and perhaps the Winnipeg Jets.

The biggest wrinkle in the whole ordeal is the fact that Nikishin is looking for a new contract, and although he carries a lot of promise as a young, potentially elite defenseman, he’s only played in one season and didn’t see much ice time in last year’s NHL playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers - Game Four
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 09: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes collides with Garnet Hathaway #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In 2025-26, Nikishin played in 81 games and logged 33 points (22 assists, 11 goals) in his rookie campaign.

The Hurricanes had a wildly successful 2025-26 season, so most of their players had a positive +/- on their Hockey-Reference page, but Nikishin held his own in that category as well, with a +18 in that stat.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Report: Alexander Nikishin Turned Down Massive Contract Offer from Hurricanes

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