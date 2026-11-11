Hurricanes Vet Taylor Hall Reacts to Playing 1,000 NHL Games

Carolina Hurricanes veteran Taylor Hall shared his reaction to playing in 1,000 career regular-season games this week.

Hall, who was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, has bounced around the league ever since he entered it, as he’s played for seven teams.

Yet, despite all the ups and downs, he’s managed to persevere, and on Thursday in Helsinki, Finland, Hall will skate in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game when the Hurricanes face the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Global Series.

Taylor Hall Reacts to 1,000 NHL Games

Speaking to NHL.com, Hall shared his reaction as he readies for the 1,000-game mark for Carolina.

“I’ve kind of been through some ups and downs. I’ve been on different teams. Feeling sorry for yourself or feeling sorry for your predicament or your situation is never good,” Hall said.

“I think it’s really exciting for me to (reach 1,000 games) here, a place where we won the Stanley Cup. There’s some really good memories here. I’ve had a son born here, and just a lot of really good things happen in this area. So, to hit 1,000 games with this team is very cool.”

Hurricanes Praise Veteran Teammate

Hurricanes teammate Jordan Staal, the team captain, shared positive thoughts about his veteran teammate getting to the elusive 1,000-game mark.

“Since he’s been here, he’s been all-in. He’s all in with everything we do here. Whatever is asked of him, he does it. He’s an exceptional player, and he’s made us that much better,” Staal said.

In addition, Staal’s head coach in Carolina, Rod Brind’Amour, also had nothing but kind words about his veteran player’s accomplishment, sharing kind words about how well Hall has played since the Hurricanes got him last year from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade.

“Hallsy’s been a great addition. I wasn’t really sure what we were getting. He came with such a great attitude. He just wanted to win,” Brind’Amour said.

The Hurricanes plan on honoring Hall with a pre-game ceremony at home on November 21 when Carolina plays against Edmonton, the team that drafted Hall in 2010.