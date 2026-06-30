A Patrick Kane Reunion Could Be in Play for Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be an active team on July 1st as the free agency window opens up soon around the league. The Blackhawks have gone about the process of accelerating the rebuild, following their deal with the Buffalo Sabres that landed them defenseman Bowen Byram.

Chicago has addressed their need for an upgrade to the defense. What appears to be next on the agenda is making an addition to their forward core. General manager Kyle Davidson needs to pursue a top-line winger that can play with franchise player Connor Bedard. There are only so many options available in a dry 2026 UFA class. But, there is one player that makes too much sense for the Blackhawks: Patrick Kane.

Chicago May Be in Play for Kane

Kane’s future with the Detroit Red Wings is up in the air as he heads into free agency in need of a new deal. He could still extend with Detroit as he has done the past two seasons on the eve of free agency. However, those odds appear lesser this year after yet another postseason miss and the developing Dylan Larkin situation.

Kane is not getting any younger, he will turn 38 towards the beginning of next season. He has given the Red Wings time to become a contender. After three years of failing to make the playoffs, it would not be surprising to see him jump ship.

If Kane were to move on from Detroit, his former Blackhawks team could be an option in play. Insider Elliotte Friedman spoke about this possibility on the 32 Thoughts podcast: “What if Patrick Kane signs in Toronto this week. I kind of wonder if there’s any chance he’d go back to Chicago, too.”

Kane Would Make Sense for the Blackhawks

Beyond the nostalgic appeal, Kane would make sense for this Blackhawks team to bring aboard. Chicago could use a solid veteran piece in their top-six offensive rotation. The thought of the kind of chemistry Kane could develop with Bedard has to be enticing for them to consider. He would be a great leader for the young team to learn from as a man who has won three Stanley Cups with Chicago.

While the move is logical for the Blackhawks, that does not mean they would be at the top of Kane’s list. He only has so much hockey left in the waning stages of his career. If Kane wants to go out with a Stanley Cup, it would make more sense for him to sign with an immediate contender versus a team trying to come out of a rebuild.

Of course, there are other teams that would have interest in Kane if he becomes available. Friedman also mentioned the Maple Leafs as a candidate on the podcast. Kane could be a fit there as well, perhaps as a mentor for Gavin McKenna to follow. Toronto would be another Original 6 team for Kane to check off the list, having already suited up for the Blackhawks, Red Wings and New York Rangers. It will be interesting to see what happens with Kane as he looks to end his legendary career on a high note.