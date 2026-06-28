Gavin McKenna Received Message From Childhood Idol After Being Drafted by Toronto

Gavin McKenna‘s world has been turned upside down after being drafted first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs. This was no surprise as he went into the 2026 draft as the consensus best prospect of this class. Nevertheless, it was still a surreal moment for the 18 year old Canadian teenager to take in.

As expected, McKenna received a flurry of congratulatory messages after the draft from people congratulating him on his achievement. One message stood out above the rest as it came from his childhood idol.

Patrick Kane Reached Out to McKenna

After being asked about the outpouring of support he has seen, McKenna revealed in an interview with TSN which one meant the most to him: “Patrick Kane texted me. He’s my idol so that was cool.”

McKenna grew up a fan of Kane, having watched the 2010’s dynasty Chicago Blackhawks teams that won three Stanley Cups across the decade. McKenna’s admiration of Kane made him a Blackhawks fan growing up, of course something that will change when he suits up for the Maple Leafs.

It is Kane who McKenna has modeled his game after in many ways. There are plenty of similarities between the two. They both have elite playmaking ability, silky hands and high offensive awareness. Kane was also a first overall pick himself in 2007 when Chicago took him at the top of the draft.

Like Kane, McKenna is also undersized and not known for having strong defensive ability in his own end. That has created some sceptics who question if his game will translate the same way in the NHL. Based on his track record so far, McKenna’s skill should trump the flaws in his game that can be worked out over time with development.

Can McKenna Follow the Kane Path?

It will be interesting to see if McKenna can emulate the type of success in the league as Kane has throughout his career. Kane has made his mark as one of the best players this game has ever seen. He played a large part towards putting the Blackhawks back on the map. The Original 6 franchise was in the middle of a Stanley Cup drought dating back to 1961 prior to Kane’s arrival.

Perhaps, McKenna can have a similar impact on the Maple Leafs. Toronto is in the midst of the longest championship drought in the NHL as they have not won the Cup since 1967. This is another Original 6 franchise that is looking to regain its status as a respected winning organization after decades of failure.

The postseason has been a struggle in modern times for the Maple Leafs. McKenna’s idol, Kane, is known for his ability to step up in the clutch moments come playoff time. That will be the task for McKenna with Toronto’s future very much dependent on him. He could be the piece this team needs to finally break through in the Auston Matthews era. The pressure will be on for McKenna to perform in a hockey market that is as ruthless as they come.