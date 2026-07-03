Bedard Latest Injury Could Be Reason for Contract Holdup

The Chicago Blackhawks have surprisingly not signed Connor Bedard to a new contract. After the former first-overall pick’s entry-level deal expired, it seemed like a matter of time before a new contract would be worked out.

When Bedard didn’t sign an extension last summer, the rationale was that one more season would help all sides assess his value.

Then, disaster struck. A game last December against the St. Louis Blues, on the final play of the contest, led to a horrible shoulder injury that sidelined the 20-year-old star.

And it’s that injury concern that could have the Blackhawks balking at inking Bedard.

A report surfaced on Thursday, positing that the Blackhawks’ presumptive captain suffered another shoulder injury. The incident occurred during a practice skate. The video below shows Bedard falling along the boards, landing on his side. He got up favoring his shoulder. It’s unclear what actually happened on the play. But what is clear is that the Calder Trophy winner sustained an injury described as similar to the one from last December.

That could precisely be the concern on Chicago’s mind. The organization might not be fully convinced that Bedard can stay healthy enough to warrant a megadeal.

According to some sources, Bedard could hit the $16 million AAV mark. That’s a hefty commitment, especially if it’s of the eight-year variety. But if the club was sure that their best player is the real deal, wouldn’t the investment be worth it?

Blackhawks May Be on the Fence Regarding Term

Let’s assume for a minute that money isn’t the problem. The Blackhawks have cap space, and the cap ceiling will only rise in the coming years.

So, bucks wouldn’t be the problem.

But what if the problem was term? What if the Blackhawks don’t necessarily want to sign Bedard for eight years? What if the organization is prepared to sign their star forward for a much shorter term?

On the surface, Bedard’s camp should relish the opportunity. Signing a short-term deal means the two sides can reconvene at a time when the cap is much higher. At that point, Bedard’s camp can ask for even more.

Nevertheless, the Blackhawks’ reluctance to sign Bedard to a long-term deal may be a dealbreaker. The thought process might be to sign a deal long enough to lead Bedard directly to unrestricted free agency.

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No One Really Knows What the Holdup Is with Bedard’s Contract

To be perfectly clear, this conversation is purely speculative. There is no presumption of insider knowledge or access to privileged information. But still, it’s the awful news the Blackhawks got today that leads one to believe that there might be more to the Bedard contract holdup.

Sure, it isn’t easy to bet a massive payday on such a young player with a relatively small sample size. But please bear in mind that teams take on tremendous risk when signing players to massive, long-term contracts. GMs must convince their bosses and ownership that the upside far outweighs the potential risks.

And seeing how Bedard could suddenly become a serious injury risk leads to questions about what the future may hold for such a talented player.