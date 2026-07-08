Blackhawks Season May Be in Jeopardy Before It Even Begins

The latest Connor Bedard injury update can be summed up in two words for the Chicago Blackhawks: No bueno.

News of Bedard needing four months to recover following shoulder surgery has rightfully sent Blackhawks fans reaching for the blood pressure meds.

But it’s not just Bedard’s health that’s a major concern here. Yes, the 20-year-old’s health is the most important consideration. It’s also the fact that the Blackhawks’ season may be over before it even begins.

Chicago plays in the “Death Valley” division, otherwise known as the Central Division. The teams ahead of the Blackhawks have armed themselves to the gills this offseason as they try to compete with last year’s division champs, the Colorado Avalanche.

That’s why losing their best player could put the Blackhawks in a serious bind. The team cannot afford to fall behind early in the season. If that were the case, the gap may be too big to make up by the time Bedard returns.

So, what can the Blackhawks do about the situation?

Short of miraculously trading for a number-one center this summer, the entire team will need to rally. Doing so would give the club a chance to get off to the best possible start and remain in contention until Bedard returns.

Everyone Will Need to Step Up Next Season

There is no question that everyone on the Blackhawks roster will need to step up next season. Even if Bedard were 200% healthy, the rest of the crew still needs to take that next step.

In particular, Frank Nazar will be the guy the organization will be looking to take the lead. The 22-year-old built on his first season, scoring 15 goals and 41 points in 66 games. That was a solid uptick from his first-year totals, but not really enough to convince everyone he’s fully arrived.

That will need to change. With Bedard out, the Blackhawks will be expecting Nazar to take over the top-line center spot. He’ll need to do so, especially since he’ll be starting the first year of his massive seven-year contract extension.

If he can truly rise to the occasion, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him top 20 goals and 50 points next season.

But he’ll need a hot start to help offset Bedard’s absence. And it won’t be just Nazar. There’s another key member who’ll need to step up.

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Blackhawks Hoping Frondell Can Deliver on the Hype

Meanwhile, another key piece the Blackhawks will be counting on is Anton Frondell. The former third-overall pick will be playing his first full season in North America.

The 19-year-old had a solid showing in his first taste of the NHL at the end of last season. In 12 games, he scored three goals and nine points. That’s not bad, especially for someone who just got off the plane and hit the ice.

The Blackhawks will be counting on Frondell to plug a crucial gap down the middle. While some believed that he would play on the wing to start the season, Bedard’s injury likely forces Jeff Blashill to try Frondell at center.

If the Swedish forward doesn’t fit in well, at least in the early going, the club will have to pivot to another alternative.

Ultimately, this entire discussion revolves around suppositions. The team cannot afford to let the season slip away early, forcing it to consider all of the alternatives while Bedard is out of the lineup.