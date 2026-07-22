Blackhawks GM Eyes ‘Offensive Talent’ With $14 Million Cap Space

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has hinted that he will continue exploring ways to add “offensive talent” to his roster. The remarks certainly make sense considering the team’s struggles with the puck this past season. In fact, Chicago managed to score just 210 goals during the 2025-26 campaign. Only one other NHL team (Calgary Flames) was more anemic.

Davidson recently took care of the most important piece of the Blackhawks’ offseason business. Superstar center Connor Bedard, who was a restricted free agent, agreed to a five-year, $75 million ($15 million AAV) extension with the club. Now that Bedard is in place, Chicago needs to give him some help. One specific player heavily linked with the Blackhawks is Patrick Kane.

Davidson was asked about the possibility of re-signing Kane during an interview on The Mully & Haugh Show on July 22. Chicago’s top exec opted not to reveal any specific details regarding negotiations with the future Hall of Famer. He did, however, admit that the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to add offense to the roster.

“We’re looking at improving the roster,” stated Davidson. “We’re looking to get better; we’re looking to take steps. And adding some offensive talent is essential to that. I don’t necessarily think it’s productive for me to advocate one way or another, or disclose anything publicly. I think Patrick knows where we stand.”

Chicago Blackhawks’ Kyle Davidson Likely to Land Patrick Kane

Davidson’s remarks come just two days after Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston predicted that the Chicago Blackhawks would bring back Kane. According to the reporter, the veteran winger is expected to choose a reunion in the Windy City over a move to the Buffalo Sabres. Kane grew up in Buffalo, but would almost certainly have a more prominent role with the Blackhawks.

Along with revealing that he wants to add offense, Davidson also defended Chicago’s decision to give Bowen Byram a massive six-year, $75 million ($12.5 million AAV) contract. The Blackhawks recently acquired the defenseman in a trade with the Sabres. The decision has been met with overwhelming criticism, with many NHL reporters calling the move a “massive overpay.”

“[Byram] is a player we’ve liked for quite some time,” said Davidson. “When you’re acquiring a player that’s in that 25-year-old age bracket, they’re not only in their prime, but they’re still getting better. And that’s going to cost you.”

“So we felt that it would not only make us better in the short term, but he’s going to make us a better team, not only over the course of his contract, but hopefully even beyond that. We see him as a long-term piece here.”

Chicago has Plenty of Money to Sign a Star Player or Two

The Chicago Blackhawks certainly have the financial freedom to sign Kane or another quality forward this summer. According to PuckPedia.com, Davidson has over $14 million in projected cap space to work with. The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently predicted that Kane would soon receive a one-year deal worth around $3.2 million.

Although Bedard is currently dealing with a fairly significant shoulder injury, Chicago needs to transition to win-now mode. The Blackhawks have failed to make the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. With the star center now tied down, Davidson needs to give him sufficient help on offense to get back to the postseason in 2026-27.