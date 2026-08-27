Connor Bedard Predicted to Be Named Next Blackhawks Captain

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard is being predicted to be named the next captain of the historic NHL franchise.

Chicago has been without a captain since Nick Foligno was traded to the Minnesota Wild at this past season’s trade deadline.

With the 2026-27 NHL season set to start in about a month, the Blackhawks will need to name their next leadership group soon, and Bedard is expected to be the team’s main leader.

Connor Bedard Should Be Captain, Says Former NHLer

According to former NHLer and current hockey analyst Mike Johnson, Bedard should be the no-brainer choice to be named the next captain of the Original Six Blackhawks.

“It is (time to name Bedard captain). There’s a couple things that people might say, ‘Well, Patrick Kane’s there now. Why don’t you give it to Patrick Kane and then let him mentor?’ I disagree,” Johnson said on the NHL Network.

“Bedard’s been captain everywhere he’s played his entire life. It’s his team now. It’s not Patrick Kane’s team anymore. Let Kane wear an ‘A’ and be a mentor from the side, but let Bedard be the centerpiece.

“The only question, with his injury and maybe missing time to start the season, do they want to do it before the year, or do they want to do it when he’s up and ready to run and start playing? That’s the bigger question. But he’s going to be the guy. He is that franchise’s future, and that future should start right now.

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Connor Bedard Out With Injury

As Johnson noted, Bedard is currently out with an injury after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He is expected to return to the team’s lineup in November.

However, as Johnson said, the Blackhawks seem likely to name him captain either way, and it’s just a matter of whether they want to give him the ‘C’ now or wait until he’s back in the lineup.

Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, is just 21 years old. During the offseason, he signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension with the Blackhawks, reaffirming his commitment to the franchise.