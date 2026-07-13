Blackhawks Fans Hoping Hunches of Kyle Davdison Hit Home

Two major data points are worth paying attention to for Chicago Blackhawks fans in understanding the mindset of a Kyle Davidson hunch, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The recent trade for defenseman Bowen Byram, which involved the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, shocked some fans. The accompanying four-year, $50 million contract felt almost equally shocking at the time. That deal comes with a full No Movement Clause for the duration of the contract, per PuckPedia.

There’s not a data point that would have motivated most executives to make either of those deals. Byram, once a fourth-overall selection for the Colorado Avalanche himself, has never been asked to be a number one defenseman on an NHL team. The Chicago Blackhawks — notably led by general manager Kyle Davidson — have a hunch that Byram can do that.

The Byram trade isn’t the only evidence of Davidson going off of an honest-to-God hunch, Pope wrote.

Mason West, a little-known player outside of prospect circles, hit hunch factor.

Mason West is a 2025 draft prospect with a remarkable story. The Edina, MN native was a rare two-sport athlete in high school. The rare part was the sports combination — football and hockey. West was a star quarterback at Edina High School and a potential three-star recruit, per 247 Sports.

By hockey standards, he’s something of a project. Scouting website Elite Prospects described him with intrigue last year.

“Beyond his imposing frame, West is a fluid skater with effortless extension, and the reach and skill combination to make high-level plays. A natural shooter, he loads his shots from the hip, using upper-body torque and frame transfer to generate power.”

West brought many intriguing factors to the plate — being a right-handed shooting center with his 6-foot-6 frame, level of athleticism and youth. He was one of the younger players in his draft class. West was born about six weeks before the cut-off date for the 2026 class.

A Kyle Davidson hunch led to Chicago trading two second-round draft choices and a fifth-round selection to move back into the first round in the 2025 NHL Draft. This was all done to select West in a spot that historically is hard to find NHL talent. It’s not likely that many general managers — certainly not analytically inclined — would have made that trade.

The Kyle Davidson hunch factor isn’t a problem yet.

Generally, blackjack players are encouraged to adhere to basic strategy to play the best odds. In sports, part of the analytics-based approach across the spectrum incorporates this mindset in part. But the inclusion of scouts, coaches and team executives in the process separates sports from the hard, cold math of blackjack.

Or, as Kyle Davidson himself describes it, some moves that defy models are worth the “grand-slam hack.” Both swings on West and Byram were for the fences. It’s a trait to be admired, not pilloried.

Davidson needs to improve around Connor Bedard.

There is no shortage of metrics to paint how bad the Blackhawks have been lately. There are your basic ones — Chicago has missed the playoffs in six straight seasons, has not won a playoff round since 2015 and has not made the playoffs under the current format since 2017. Beginning with the 2017-18 season, Chicago has only broken the 80-point barrier once in a full 82-game season.

The advanced metrics are just as troubling. The Hawks just finished their fifth consecutive season last in Natural Stat Trick’s metric Expected Goals For. Chicago also finished 32nd last season in NST’s metric Expected Goals Against. Even Chicago’s power play took a step back last season, finishing 29th in efficiency percentage.

The high-end prospects are there. The Hawks have no shortage of depth in this department, but they have struggled to complement the strength of their young players.

There are downsides to the Kyle Davidson hunch moves — one obvious and one subtle.

The obvious downside to these swings is that they’re low-probability. Or, if not low-probability, they are certainly lower probability than the typical moves a GM might make. Eventually, if you make enough of those moves without connecting, the result is lost value. There is no GM in the industry who will state that their goal is to lose value. Lost value can appear in many different ways. It can be in terms of the number of draft picks traded, too much money handed out on a contract or losing out on a player prematurely.

There’s a subtle drawback lurking beneath the surface. The Leo Carlsson offer sheet saga may have ended as many expected, but it’s a reminder that teams are beginning to shift their views on how they acquire elite talent. Chicago is in the midst of a lengthy rebuild with, so far, nothing to show in terms of wins, losses and playoff appearances. This can’t continue forever. It’s this catch-22 that may have motivated Kyle Davidson to swing big on Bowen Byram. He can’t afford to continue icing a bad team in a new era of player empowerment that features trade requests and accepted offer sheets.

So the Hawks need, simply, to become good. Yet the very things they’re doing to become good could have potential short-term and long-term drawbacks. If the Bowen Byram move fails, it could increase the difficulty in extending franchise center Connor Bedard to a long-term deal.

Kyle Davidson knows the Hawks can’t rest on their laurels. Now it’s just a question of whether or not his hunches are a net positive or net negative.