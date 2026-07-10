Flyers Acknowledge Failed Leo Carlsson Offer Sheet

Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere acknowledged the organization’s collective disappointment after Anaheim matched the five-year, $90 million bonus-laden offer sheet for center Leo Carlsson.

“We understood this outcome was possible when we made the offer. While the result isn’t what we hoped for, our goal does not change – we remain committed to pursuing every opportunity that will strengthen our team and continue to build towards becoming a consistent and perennial contender without sacrificing our future.”

Signing Carlsson to a massive offer sheet requiring four first-round picks as compensation indicates the Flyers are eyeing elite talent.

When the Flyers named Briere the permanent GM in 2023, it came with hope for a new era of Flyers hockey. The Flyers went 15-5-1 after the trade deadline, launching into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This ended a franchise-tying record five-year playoff drought.

Flyers brass delivered on the new era. Briere added forwards Christian Dvorak, Trevor Zegras, Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov, Noah Cates and Denver Barkey to rebuild an aging forward group. Briere’s two biggest bets look like home runs — signing career backup netminder Dan Vladar to start in goal and hiring head coach Rick Tocchet. A year later, those tickets paid out handsomely. The Flyers also have among the deepest prospect systems, ranked No. 8 in the NHL by Scott Wheeler of The Athletic.

Leo Carlsson’s Offer Sheet Is a Sign of Something Bigger for Philadelphia Flyers

Anaheim matching the Carlsson offer sheet was the most likely outcome. It signifies the organization’s understanding that Philadelphia lacks top-end talent at premium positions. The Flyers’ best pieces to come out of their new era don’t project as top centers or top defensemen. That’s a surprising concern for a team pivoting from the asset accumulation phase to the contention phase.

Offer sheeting Carlsson was a creative way to try to solve a problem that Briere had been toiling away at since last summer. The trade for former Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras was another smart bet. At the time, Zegras had missed 76 games over two seasons and had seen his offensive numbers collapse. In year one with Philadelphia, Zegras played 81 of 82 possible games, scored a career-high 67 points and saw his defensive on-ice metrics improve significantly in almost every category under Rick Tocchet, per Natural Stat Trick.

Is There Another Carlsson Out There for Philadelphia?

Adam Fantilli, drafted one spot after Carlsson, is a restricted free agent in Columbus. Shane Wright, drafted fourth overall by Seattle in 2022, is under contract and actively seeking a trade.

Neither player compares to Carlsson. The 21-year-old is already one of the top play-driving centers in the NHL. He’s nearly a point-per-game player. Defensively, he’s sound. Carlsson had good defensive impacts in the regular season and elite defensive impacts in the playoffs as graded by HockeyStatCards, using an analytics model produced by Dom Luszcyzyszyn of The Athletic.

Wright, Fantilli or someone else, the Flyers don’t seem likely to end their quest for a top-line center.