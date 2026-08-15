Chicago Blackhawks Urged to Sign Former 63-Point Forward

The Chicago Blackhawks have made it clear this offseason that they want to take a step forward during the 2026-27 season. This is because they made two notable additions, as they brought in defenseman Bowen Byram and reunited with forward Patrick Kane. The Blackhawks also made some smart depth moves, as they added Jordan Greenway, Cole Smith, and Ian Cole to their group.

Yet, when looking at the Blackhawks’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another forward. Because of this, they are now being viewed as a potential fit for one of the NHL’s most notable free agents left.

In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Scott Maxwell named the Blackhawks among the teams that should consider signing free agent forward Michael Bunting.

“Whether it’s with a contending team in need of cheap scoring depth like the Edmonton Oilers or Tampa Bay Lightning, or with a younger team in need of some NHL-caliber depth like the Chicago Blackhawks, he could certainly make a role for himself and contribute,” Maxwell wrote about Bunting.

With the Blackhawks being in need of another forward, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a possible fit for Bunting. If they signed him, he would have the potential to be a strong addition to their roster as they look to improve this upcoming season.

Blackhawks’ Forward Group Would Get a Boost With Michael Bunting Signing

With the Blackhawks needing another top-nine winger, it would be understandable if they signed Bunting to a short-term deal. He could fit be a solid fit on their roster and would have the potential to upgrade their group.

When looking at a potential spot in the Blackhawks’ lineup where Bunting could fit, their third line with Oliver Moore and Teuvo Teravainen stands out. Bunting would give this line a forward who not only can contribute offensively but also an agitator.

Yet, due to his versatility, Bunting could move up and down the Blackhawks’ lineup if ever needed. He would also give the Blackhawks another option to consider for their second power play unit due to his offensive skill and willingness to crash the net.

Bunting Could Be an Interesting Bounce-Back Candidate for the Blackhawks to Add

A notable reason why Bunting is likely still a free agent at this point in the offseason is that he struggled this past season. In 74 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, he posted 14 goals and 33 points. He also ended the year with just one goal and one assist in 13 games after being traded to Dallas.

Although Bunting’s 2025-26 season was rough, there is clear reason to believe that he could turn things around if given another chance. From 2021-22 to 2024-25, Bunting scored at least 19 goals each season. He also recorded at least 49 points from 2021-22 to 2022-23. He most notably scored 23 goals and set career highs with 40 assists and 63 points in 79 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021-22.

With past numbers like these, there would be no harm in the Blackhawks taking a chance on Bunting with a one-year deal. It will be interesting to see him they target him from here.