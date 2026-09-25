Patrick Kane Comments on First Game Back with Blackhawks

Patrick Kane‘s decision to return to the Chicago Blackhawks this season has injected a fusion of life into the Original Six fanbase. Kane is arguably the greatest player in the centennial history of the franchise, having been the top gun of their three Stanley Cup winning teams during the 2010’s. He suited up for his first unofficial game back with the team as he lined up for the squad in Thursday’s preseason game against the St. Louis Blues.

Kane Excited to be Back in Chicago

Kane shared his reactions after playing in a game again for Chicago for the first time in three years during his postgame interview. Via Blackhawks insider Charlie Roumeliotis, Kane had this to say on how the game went: “Nice to wear the Blackhawks sweater again and wear the jersey and be back out there as a Chicago Blackhawk again, so that was a good feeling.”

The emotions from Kane are clear; he appears happy to be back in the city he called home for 16 years from 2007-2023. He opted not to resign with the Detroit Red Wings this summer after a third season without playoff hockey last year. In the end, the free-agency decision for Kane came down between the Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres. The allure of playing in his hometown of Buffalo took a backseat to the nostalgia of Kane’s Chicago days.

As for how his first game back went, it turned out to be a typical preseason game. Kane’s Blackhawks were shutout by the Blues 1-0. While Kane did not record any points in the matchup, the chemistry he showed with his linemates of Roman Kantserov and Frank Nazar was clear. These were encouraging early signs of the impact Kane can have on this youth group down the road when the regular season gets underway.

Kane Expected to Play Crucial Role for Chicago

Kane will need to find a way to run back the form he showed in his first Blackhawks stint if this rebuilding team is to take a major step forward this season. While Kane is past his prime years, he has shown he can still perform at a high level during his recent seasons in Detroit. He will need to continue that level of performance as he joins a team with plenty of young, unproven players.

The Blackhawks struggled to score goals last season, placing 31st in the league with 213. Only the Calgary Flames found the back of the net less than Chicago with 212 goals. This is an area that Kane’s influence will need to be felt. While Kane only scored 16 goals last season, he also amassed 41 assists. Kane’s playmaking ability is still elite; he will be able to create scoring opportunities with his vision and hockey sense. The trick will be finding linemates that gel with him; this is a prospect that will be easier to figure out when Connor Bedard returns from injury. In the meantime, Kane and this Blackhawks team will have to make it work without Bedard.