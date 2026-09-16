Patrick Kane Shares First Impressions of New Blackhawks Teammate Connor Bedard

The return of Patrick Kane to the Chicago Blackhawks has brought with it plenty of excitement to the Chicago fandom. Kane is arguably the greatest player in franchise history, having been the play driver of their 2010’s core that brought home three Stanley Cups in six years. The prospect of what Kane can do with newly-named team captain Connor Bedard is an exciting development for this team. Kane shared his first impressions of Bedard after spending time with him recently as training camp gets underway this week.

Kane Comments on Meeting Bedard

Kane talked with Chicago reporters during the Blackhawks season-opening press conference in which Bedard was unveiled as team captain. Kane commented on what has stood out to him about Bedard’s persona: “He’s a funny kid. It’s probably the first thing I wouldn’t think of when I met him.” Kane was also asked about his opinion on the Bedard captaincy, stating that he agrees with the decision: “It makes sense in a lot of ways. Kind of a no-brainer.”

Bedard becoming the next Blackhawks captain seemed inevitable since the moment former captain Nick Foligno was dealt to the Minnesota Wild. There was some thought that Kane could take on the captaincy role after he signed with the squad later in the summer. Nevertheless, Chicago unsurprisingly still gave the honor to Bedard. Kane will have an important leadership role as well with the team giving him an alternate captain position. This is a familiar sight for Kane; he served as an alternate captain under Jonathan Toews from 2015-2023 during his first stint with the team.

Bedard and Kane will be counted on to help propel the Blackhawks back into contention this season with the goal of making the playoffs evident for this squad. The results have not been there over the course of the rebuild, but this offseason has brought renewed hope to the team. It will be interesting to see how the two gel on and off the ice as they could have the makings of the next iconic duo in Chicago.

Kane Wants to be “One of the Guys”

One of the questions leading up to Kane’s Blackhawks reunion is how he will fit in with the rest of the youth team. Chicago will ice one of the youngest groups in the league this season. 37 year old Kane certainly stands out amongst the crowd. Kane brings with him valuable experience as an accomplished pro, but he could also be an intimidating presence in a young locker room.

Kane spoke about how interactions with his new Blackhawks teammates have gone thus far: “It’s fun hanging out with these guys because I think they’re getting a little more comfortable with me and starting to make fun of me a little bit. I’m glad they’re feeling comfortable with me and I want that. I want to be part of the group and one of the guys.”

Kane is anything but a typical player on this team. He is a future hall of famer, having reached heights in his career that most could only dream of. Kane appears motivated to help this unproven group around him win like the Blackhawks teams he has suited up for in the past. It will be fascinating to watch what kind of impact Kane can have in his second tenure with Chicago.