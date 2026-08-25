Blackhawks Pipeline Ranked First by Prospect Expert

The results on the ice have not been there for the Chicago Blackhawks in recent seasons as the team has finished 31st in all three years of the Connor Bedard era. With that said, it is clear that general manager Kyle Davidson has been building a strong foundation of young skilled players for the team to surround with veteran talent. Despite plenty of skepticism across media circles surrounding the rebuild, there is still belief that this is a squad poised for a bright future. This latest prospect ranking reflects this.

Blackhawks Have Built a Strong Prospect Pool

Steven Ellis of The Daily Faceoff ranked the strength of all 32 NHL teams prospect pools. The Blackhawks finished first on the prospect expert’s list, buoyed by the top guns of Anton Frondell, Roman Kantserov and Nick Lardis.

Many of Chicago’s top young players have graduated to the NHL full-time by now. Despite this, there are still a plethora of talented players waiting in the wings. As a result, the Blackhawks pipeline remains strong. Although, that is expected to change soon as more young guns will assimilate into the team this season.

The two rookies of Frondell and Kantserov are the most highly-anticipated players in the Blackhawks system. Both are expected to play top-six roles on this team’s forward core. Both should be placed in favorable positions to compete for the Calder trophy as the league’s top rookie. Frondell was drafted third overall in the 2025 draft; he impressed in his introduction to the NHL last season as he touted three goals and six assists in 12 games. Kantserov recorded 36 goals and 28 assists with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the KHL last season. Those are the best totals seen in a U-22 player at that level since the likes of the Minnesota Wild‘s Kirill Kaprizov.

Nick Lardis is another young player that should provide a spark to this team. The 21 year old forward spent half of last season with the Blackhawks, recording ten goals and five assists in 41 games. He projects to be a potential top-six sniper at the NHL level, having amassed 71 goals with the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs during the 2024-2025 campaign.

It is Time for the Blackhawks to Start Winning

While it is nice for the Blackhawks organization to once again receive high marks with regards to their young player pool, it is time for the results to start reflecting this optimism. Chicago has featured high up in rankings by many outlets when it comes to their prospect pipeline in the past few years. Eventually, that needs to start leading to wins with the main club.

Heading into this 2026-2027 season, most of the highly-touted players that have been drafted by Davidson have arrived to the NHL. Therefore, it is fair to expect the Blackhawks to become more competitive and finish higher in the standings this year. If that does not occur, that will not be a great sign that this rebuild is heading in the right direction. The Chicago fandom is growing increasingly restless with each passing season without playoff hockey. This will be an important season for Chicago to prove that this team is poised to become a contender soon.