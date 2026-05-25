2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Final 4 Defy the Trends

The 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs final four teams are no fluke. They are clearly the best of this postseason’s field. And the analytics back that up.

Looking at the on-ice performance and the numbers, it’s evident that there is no clear favorite to take home this year’s championship. That’s because the final four are truly the four best teams in the NHL postseason this year.

Even a team like the Montreal Canadiens, which may have surprised some pundits and fans, is for real.

A study by Canada Sports Betting revealed that the final four teams in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs show performance trends well above the average of the 16-team playoff field.

Specifically, the final four have shown above-average performance in the following areas: scoring, defense, danger suppression, goaltending, and puck pressure.

That should be no surprise. The Carolina Hurricanes have gotten historically good goaltending from Frederik Andersen. The Vegas Golden Knights have found a surprise playoff workhorse in Carter Hart. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have found a revelation in Jakub Dobes. The Colorado Avalanche have gotten solid goaltending from Scott Wedgewood, even if his overall performance has dipped in the postseason.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The study showed that the final four in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs share seven above-average metrics overall: goals share, goals per game, goals allowed per game, high-danger xG allowed, high-danger shots allowed, save percentage, and takeaways per game.

For instance, the final four have a share of 61.0% of goals, compared to just 47.3% of other playoff clubs. That situation translates to 3.46 goals per game for the final four as opposed to 2.73 goals per game for other teams in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

But those numbers are just the beginning.

Goaltending Playing a Key Role for the Final Four in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

While the final four are outscoring their opponents, the gap is bigger thanks to great goaltending. The conference finalists have had goaltending on their side, as a 2.28 GAA stands above the average of 2.99 for other clubs.

Goaltending has been crucial for the Golden Knights in their series against the Avalanche. Similarly, the strong performance by Dobes in Montreal allowed the Habs to get past two tough teams in the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.

But there’s one interesting number that doesn’t quite fit in with the rest of the trends.

Age and Size Not Clear Predictors of Postseason Success

Finally, the study looked at the age and size of the four remaining teams in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Canadiens stand out as the youngest team in the field. Meanwhile, the other three clubs are smaller in size than the rest of the playoff group. That situation suggests that speed and skill play a crucial role in the postseason.

That’s an interesting trend, as the conventional wisdom is that bigger, meaner teams generally do well in the postseason. However, a club like the Lightning, while taking Montreal to seven games in the opening round, could not make it out of the first round.

Based on the numbers, it could be that the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs spark a new trend in the way postseason hockey is played.