The Colorado Avalanche are just hours away from their Thursday night puck drop with the Anaheim Ducks.

Ahead of the meeting, they announced a new roster update.

According to the organization, they’ve now recalled Adam Beckman from the Colorado Eagles.

Snapshot of Adam Beckman’s Hockey Career

Beckman, now in his age-25 season, is a forward for the Eagles — an AHL affiliate.

However, the Minnesota Wild selected him with the No. 13 pick (75th overall) in the third round of the 2019 NHL draft.

He has appeared in 23 career games and has posted three assists for three points.

So far this season with the Eagles, he’s skated in 19 games and owns an 8-6-14 line.

For reference, during his 2025-26 campaign, he went 30-31-51 in 68 games.

He’s having another chance to prove himself on the big stage — now is the time to capitalize on such an opportunity.

Snapshot of the Avalanche Right Now

Heading into the upcoming meeting, Colorado is riding a 12-7-3 overall record in the Central Division.

The Avalanche trail the Wild (16-3-4) and the Dallas Stars (13-6-2) in first and second, respectively.

Coming off a frustrating 4-1 loss against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, Nov. 19, they’re looking for redemption.

The last time the Ducks and the Avalanche faced off was in March 2026, when Colorado clinched a 5-1 road victory.

Puck drop is scheduled for tonight at 9 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver.