In an original trade pitch idea, the Minnesota Wild would acquire NHL legend Sidney Crosby in a trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 39-year-old Crosby has played his entire NHL career with the Penguins since he was drafted first overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft. He has done it all with the Penguins, winning two Hart Trophies as the NHL MVP and having won three Stanley Cups with the team.

However, with the Penguins on pace to miss the playoffs this season, there is now chatter that Crosby could be traded to give him a chance to win a fourth Stanley Cup. If that happens, then the Wild should be the ones trading for the legend.

Wild Trade Pitch to Penguins for Sidney Crosby

Here is my trade pitch idea for sending Crosby to the Wild.

To Minnesota Wild:

F Sidney Crosby ($8.7 million expiring contract)

50% retention on Crosby’s remaining money

To Pittsburgh Penguins:

F Danila Yurov ($972k this season, $972k next season, then RFA)

F Ryan Hartman ($4 million expiring contract)

2027 first-round pick

Why the Wild Do This Trade

We know that the Wild are sniffing around on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, having offered the Red Wings a trade package of Yurov, Hartman, and three first-round picks. However, the Red Wings have yet to accept that trade offer, despite it being a generous one from the Wild.

At this point, it doesn’t seem like Detroit is willing to trade Larkin to Minnesota, so it’s time that the Wild move on and find someone else to fill their void as a No. 2 center.

Entery Crosby.

Despite being 39, Crosby is still one of the best players in the league. Last year, he played 68 games for the Penguins, scoring 29 goals and 74 points in 68 games.

He’s struggled a bit this season, scoring just 6 goals and 13 points in 20 games, but if he goes to a great team like Minnesota with better linemates, I expect his point totals to go way up.

The Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL, and by getting Crosby, they would become the Stanley Cup favorite. This is a move to put the team over the top, so they need to go ahead and pull the trigger on it.

While Crosby’s contract is expiring, the Wild could have a contract extension with him as part of this deal to make sure they keep him for one or two more seasons beyond this one, as he doesn’t appear to be retiring anytime soon.

Why the Penguins Do This

Trading Crosby would be a big move for the Penguins, as he’s their captain and franchise player, but it’s the right thing to do, as they would be sending Crosby to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender in Minnesota while also picking up three assets in return.

Yurov is the centerpiece of this trade, as he looks like a great young player now and going forward. They would also get Hartman, who could be flipped to another team by the trade deadline for a draft pick. And then also get Minnesota’s first-round pick this season, which will probably be in the late 20s or early 30s, but it’s still a first-round pick.

To make this trade work from a salary-cap perspective, the Penguins would have to retain 50% of Crosby’s remaining money to make the money close to even, as the Wild are essentially capped out. The Penguins have plenty of cap room, so retaining 50% of Crosby’s remaining money isn’t a big deal for them.

So, Wild and Penguins fans, do you like this trade, and do you think it should happen?