Avalanche L’Heureux Exchanges Haymakers with Coronato (Video)

Colorado Avalanche forward Zachary L’Heureux is well on his way to a Gordie Howe hat trick.

In just his second game of the season, the Avs forward made his presence known by exchanging a few haymakers with Calgary Flames forward Matt Coronato.

The fisticuffs occurred during the second period of the Avalanche-Flames game on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

With the score 4-1, L’Heureux and Coronato squared off. Here’s a look at the explosive action.

The fight marked the first tussle for the Avs newcomer this season. His energy and physicality are a welcome mix for a powerful Colorado lineup brimming with skill and speed.

L’Heureux Gets First Point with Avalanche

L’Heureux also got his first point with Colorado, assisting on this goal by Nathan MacKinnon.

For L’Heureux, it was a great moment. He joined the Avalanche in an offseason trade with the Nashville Predators. However, an injury had kept him from joining the club at the beginning of the season.

With Colorado playing with 11 forward and seven defensemen for the first two games of the season, L’Heureux’s presence was a welcome one. He’s not only provided the Avalanche with solid depth, but also a jolt in the bottom of the lineup.

That’s something that the Avalanche will be looking for moving forward. The club is a largely veteran squad and in need of younger players to step up and take on larger roles as the season wears on.

Let’s see how far L’Heureux can get in Colorado. At 23, he’s got plenty of potential to become a solid contributor for the organization.

L’Heureux Could Give Avs a Different Element

The Avalanche have never lacked high-end skill. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Martin Necas give Colorado plenty of offensive firepower, while the team’s veteran core has experience playing deep into the postseason.

What the Avalanche need is for their depth players to bring something different.

That is where L’Heureux could become an interesting addition. The 23-year-old is not expected to match the production of Colorado’s stars, but he can make life uncomfortable for opposing teams with his physicality, energy and willingness to get involved after the whistle.

His fight with Coronato offered an early example of that edge. More importantly, L’Heureux showed that he can contribute offensively, too, picking up his first point with Colorado on MacKinnon’s goal.

That combination could help him carve out a regular role as the season chugs along.

The Avalanche also have to think about managing their veteran players’ workloads over this season’s 84-game grind. A dependable bottom-six forward who can provide energy, win battles and chip in offensively would give head coach Jared Bednar another valuable alternative.

Of course, one fight and one assist do not guarantee L’Heureux will become a fixture in the lineup. Consistency will determine how much responsibility he earns.

Still, Colorado has reason to be encouraged. If L’Heureux can turn his early energy into dependable play, he could become exactly the kind of complementary forward the Avalanche need for another lengthy playoff run.