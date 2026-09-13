Fabian Lysell Could Be a Bigger Addition Than Avalanche Expected

The Colorado Avalanche may have acquired Fabian Lysell for a simple reason, but there could be a much bigger payoff waiting for them.

When Colorado traded Ivan Ivan to the Boston Bruins for Lysell in June, it looked like a low-risk swap. Ivan was an organizational depth piece, while Lysell was a former first-round pick who had never really found his footing in Boston.

That makes Lysell a fascinating possibility for the Avalanche.

The 23-year-old has already shown that he can produce at the AHL level. He recorded 17 goals and 42 points in 57 games with Providence last season, giving him 163 points in 219 career AHL games.

Now he gets something he never really had with the Bruins: A legit shot at sticking in the NHL.

Colorado will likely give Lysell a long look in training camp, and there is a path for him to make the roster.

That could be where this seemingly minor offseason trade gets interesting.

If Fabian Lysell figures things out with the Avalanche, Colorado could have found a legitimate NHL winger.

And eventually, it could have found something even more valuable: a trade chip.

Lysell Could Be the Avalanche’s Next Breakout Winger

The expectations need to be reasonable.

Fabian Lysell isn’t walking into Colorado and taking over a top-six role. The Avalanche have plenty of established forwards, and their immediate plan could involve using him in a bottom-six role or starting him with the Colorado Eagles.

But that doesn’t mean his ceiling is limited.

One of the most interesting things about Lysell is that his speed and offensive ability have always been considered strengths. The problem in Boston was that he never managed to turn those tools into consistent NHL production. He appeared in only 12 games for the Bruins, recording one goal and three points.

Colorado doesn’t need him to become a star right off the bat.

The organization just needs to give him enough of an opportunity to show that he belongs.

That could mean starting him on the fourth line, moving him around depending on matchups and seeing whether his offensive instincts allow him to work his way up the lineup. That’s essentially the opportunity the Avalanche can provide without putting too much pressure on him.

And Fabian Lysell has already demonstrated that he can produce when given a consistent role.

If he turns that into even modest NHL success, the Avalanche suddenly have another young scoring option.

That would be particularly valuable because Artturi Lehkonen is entering the final year of his contract, while Nic Roy is also set to become a free agent after the season. A strong year from Lysell could give Colorado an internal option for the future.

But there is another possibility.

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A Good Season Could Make Fabian Lysell a Valuable Trade Chip

This is where things could get really interesting for Colorado.

The Avalanche are trying to win a Stanley Cup. That means they may eventually need to make another significant trade to address a weakness.

If Fabian Lysell struggles, he probably doesn’t have much trade value.

If he breaks out, however, everything changes.

Imagine Lysell earns a regular NHL job, scores 15-20 goals and shows that the offensive potential that made him the No. 21 overall pick in 2021 is finally translating to the NHL.

Suddenly, Colorado has a 23-year-old former first-round pick who can still be viewed as a player with upside.

That’s the type of asset contenders don’t always have.

The Avalanche could keep him and potentially replace an expensive veteran down the road. Or, if another team comes calling at the trade deadline, Colorado could use Lysell as part of a larger package for a player who can help immediately.

Colorado doesn’t need to decide right now.

The Avalanche can simply let Lysell play.

If he doesn’t make the NHL roster, he can continue developing with the Eagles. If he becomes a useful NHL player, Colorado has gained something for very little. And if he becomes a legitimate scoring winger, Joe Sakic could have a much more valuable asset than the one he acquired this summer.

That is why Fabian Lysell is worth watching this season.

The Avalanche may have traded for him because Boston was ready to move on.

But Colorado doesn’t have to make the same mistake.

Give Lysell a real opportunity, and he could turn into either a long-term piece or the next valuable trade chip for a team that will inevitably be looking for one.