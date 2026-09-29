Blue Jackets Escaped Kirill Marchenko Contract Mess With Matthew Knies

When the Columbus Blue Jackets traded for Matthew Knies on Monday, they set the stage for a team-friendly future.

While Kirill Marchenko became the Blue Jackets’ leading goal-scorer over the past two seasons, he made it clear that he wasn’t interested in signing long-term with Columbus. Marchenko, whose contract carries a cap hit of $3.85 million this season, inked a massive six-year extension worth $75 million with an AAV of $12.5 million that will kick in next season.

When Columbus acquired Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs as the trade’s centerpiece in return, along with Emil Andrae, Steven Lorentz, and a 2027 conditional second-round pick, they brought in a brewing star player set to make under two-thirds of what Marchenko is going to ultimately earn.

Knies’ contract carries an AAV of just $7.75 million. That gave Columbus a manageable deal that won’t be changing anytime soon. The deal runs through 2031, roughly along the same timeline as star center Adam Fantilli’s new contract, which expires in 2032.

Kirill Marchenko Would Have Forced The Blue Jackets’ Hand

Given the price tag Marchenko signed for, he was forcing Columbus’ hand even if he wanted to stay. Even if the salary cap is projected to rise in 2027-28, with another alleged increase for 2028-29, keeping Marchenko around for such a high price would have had strong ramifications.

Now that Knies is locked in for the next five seasons at his current price tag, the Blue Jackets could potentially add another high-end talent or two on more team-friendly deals. This could involve talent from both within and outside the organization.

It’s more convenient when you look at what the defending Stanley Cup Champion Carolina Hurricanes have built. Carolina built its lineup on team-friendly deals, with Sebastian Aho as its highest-paid player with an AAV of $9.75 million.

Long-term, Marchenko’s contract mess and Knies’ manageable deal could help Columbus build one of the NHL’s better young core groups. For a franchise that has been searching for a winning culture since its inception, the Blue Jackets’ better days may not be too far off.

Columbus Didn’t Sacrifice Much Production When Acquiring Matthew Knies

Marchenko has become one of the NHL’s best scorers, with 58 goals and 141 points since 2024-25. Knies has just 52 goals and 124 points in that same span. But his playmaking erupted in 2025-26 when he finished the year with 43 assists.

Knies is also more selective with his shooting. Since 2024-25, he has logged 292 shots on goal for an average of 146 over the past two seasons. He ended up with shooting percentages of 19.1 and 16.4, respectively, across that two-season frame.

Marchenko has the proven track record. But Knies has untapped potential. If he shoots the puck more, Knies could annually threaten to score 30+ goals. Teaming with Fantilli in Columbus could inch him closer to that mark.

The Blue Jackets didn’t solve their Kirill Marchenko problem by talking him into staying. Instead, they went out and acquired a talented winger as the centerpiece in a blockbuster whose contract will ultimately work in Columbus’ favor.

With the Blue Jackets potentially poised to break into the playoffs should they build on last season’s success, this trade could have a long-term impact.