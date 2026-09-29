Blue Jackets GM Issues Statement After Blockbuster Trade

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell issued a statement after a blockbuster trade on the eve of the start of the NHL season.

The Blue Jackets sent winger Kirill Marchenko, goalie Elvis Merzlikins, and winger Miles Wood to the Toronto Blue Jays for winger Matthew Knies, center Steven Lorentz, defenseman Emil Andrae, and a second-round pick, one day before the 2026-27 NHL season begins, in a true blockbuster trade that shocked the hockey world.

Blue Jackets GM Issues Brief Statement on Trade

In a brief statement posted to the Blue Jackets’ official website, Waddell shared some words on the trade sending away three of the team’s players.

“I’d like to thank, Elvis, Marchy and Miles for their contributions to our club and wish them well moving forward,” Waddell said.

Blockbuster Trade for Columbus

There is no doubt this was a blockbuster trade for the Blue Jackets, and one that happened just a day before the puck drops in the NHL.

Marchenko has been one of the team’s best players the last few seasons, but he had asked for a trade out of Columbus and the team did well to acquire a rugged, young, and cost-controlled winger in Knies, who can score goals and throw the body at a high clip.

The other players involved in this trade are just there to make the cap work, as this trade is essentially a one-for-one swap of Marchenko for Knies, with the Maple Leafs throwing in a draft pick to get the deal over the finish line.

While the Blue Jackets will miss the goal-scoring ability that Marchenko brings to the table, Columbus fans are going to absolutely love Knies, who is a fantastic young player who, at age 23, has plenty of time to keep improving and become a first-line winger in the NHL.

With Columbus, Knies will likely get the opportunity to play with Blue Jackets stud center Adam Fantilli, who just signed a long-term extension with the club.

With both Knies and Fantilli under contract for many years to come, the Blue Jackets are hoping that they are a formidable duo.