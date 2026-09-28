Matthew Knies Reportedly Included in Blockbuster Maple Leafs Trade Talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets are working on a blockbuster deal that would send Kirill Marchenko to Toronto, just one day before the NHL regular season is set to begin.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets are having serious discussions regarding pending restricted free agent (RFA) forward Kirill Marchenko, but have ramped up significantly as the day has gone on.

Elliotte Friedman Reports Marchenko to Toronto

“There is word this afternoon that the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs are deep in discussions on a trade involving Kirill Marchenko. More to come…” Said Friedman on Monday.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic also reported the rumours on Monday and said that the trade offer included multiple pieces on both ends, including Maple Leafs superstar winger Matthew Knies.

“The proposed trade involves multiple pieces, including Toronto winger Matthew Knies.”

Over the course of the past few weeks, rumours have been swirling that Marchenko has been unwilling to commit to the Blue Jackets long-term, and Columbus general manager Don Waddell has been actively looking to move on from the 26-year-old winger.

Maple Leafs Granted Access to Speak with Marchenko’s Agent

The trade talks have developed to the point where the Maple Leafs were granted permission to speak with Marchenko’s agent Dan Milstein, both The Athletic and Elliotte Friedman report.

“The proposed Leafs-Blue Jackets trade involves multiple pieces, including Knies and Marchenko, and it’s not a done deal yet. Both teams are still working through things. Plus, the Leafs are negotiating with Marchenko’s agent, Dan Milstein,” LeBrun posted on X.

Elliotte Friedman later reported that Blue Jackets Elvis Merzļikins would also be an addition to the trade if it were to go through.

“I believe Toronto is taking Elvis Merzlikins if this goes through.”

Over the past few days, many believed the Maple Leafs had fallen out of the Marchenko sweepstakes, as the Blue Jackets were reportedly targeting roster players rather than prospects and draft picks. Before this development, reporters had speculated that Ben Danford and Easton Cowan could be potential trade chips for Toronto in a deal with Columbus.

From the Blue Jackets’ perspective, Knies could be the most logical player to target. The 23-year-old has established himself as an important piece of the Maple Leafs’ core and a key part of the team’s future. In 2025-26, Knies recorded 66 points, including 23 goals, despite dealing with an ongoing injury throughout the season.

Chayka Speaks to Reporters on Matthew Knies

When Chayka spoke to the media on Monday, he discussed Knies and what values he brings to the Maple Leafs lineup.

“I don’t know, it’s a quiet camp,” Chayka told reporters. “I don’t think a player like that is really meant for practices or non-peak games. We certainly expect that when the lights come on, he’s playing his game. Hard, north-south, around the net, physical, gritty. He’s a good player.”

“I think, like any player in our lineup, a lot of new faces and linemates, new coaches, new system, so I think they’re all trying to figure out a little bit of chemistry through all of that. But, overall, I think he’s showing well.”

With the NHL regular season just one day away, the Marchenko trade talks have stolen the show around the NHL. Many report this trade could likely take place by the end of the night or into tomorrow.