Blue Jackets’ Matthew Knies Dominates in Columbus Debut

When the Columbus Blue Jackets acquired Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs a few days ago, most of the talk centered around how Knies is a stronger asset in the long-term, which Kirill Marchenko is more valuable now. Knies didn’t wait long to challenge that claim, as he was one of the best players on the ice in the Blue Jackets’ opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

Knies, a 23-year-old forward out of Phoenix, Arizona, was known for his physical play and scoring during his time with the Maple Leafs. That brand of hockey is exactly the type of identity that the Blue Jackets are trying to build in Columbus and Knies put it on display in their opening game. He scored twice and added an assist against the Sabres.

Goal Scoring Talent

Matthew Knies is a very skilled winger, but not in the most conventional way. He scores tough goals on most occasions, but that wasn’t how he scored his first as a Blue Jacket. In a tied hockey game, Knies recieved a pass from veteran center Charlie Coyle and one-timed it from the slot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead late in the first period. It was the Blue Jackets’ first power play goal, but not the only one of the night, as Sean Monahan would add a tally on the man advantage in the third period.

Knies then added his second goal of the night in the second period. This one was much more on brand with his gritty style of play, as he deflected a shot from Emil Andrae, who was included in the same trade as Knies, to make it a 4-2 game at that stage. While Knies certainly isn’t going to maintain a 50% shooting percentage throughout an 84 game season, he’s already providing a level of goal scoring that the Blue Jackets tremendously need while still learning all of Rick Bowness’s systems and game plans.

A Long-Term Blue Jacket

One of the most important things for Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell is getting players who want to be in Columbus and who can be a Blue Jacket for a long period of time. Marchenko clearly didn’t fit that description, as shown in his viral training camp interview. So far, it seems like Knies does fit that description. He’s thriving in Columbus, even though it’s only been one game, and he’s locked up long term on a team-friendly contract that he signed in Toronto.

Another benefit, although hopefully it never becomes needed, is the fact that Knies lacks any trade protection in his contract. That’s what made him one of the Maple Leafs’ most valuable assets, and if shenanigans arise like we’ve seen with multiple star players over the years in Columbus, the Blue Jackets won’t be handicapped by a no-trade clause.

Overall, the Blue Jackets replaced a player who clearly didn’t want to be in the organization with a low-risk, high-talent option that had one of the best games of his career in his debut for the organization.