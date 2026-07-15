Series: Columbus Blue Jackets Offseason Recap

In this series, Heavy Sports is looking at what every NHL team has done over the offseason. Next up is the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets once again came up short for a spot in the postseason last year. The team has not made the playoffs since the 2019-2020 season. They are hoping to make that breakthrough next year, although there is present uncertainty with the direction of this franchise. Some star players future’s with this organization are in doubt. Making that next jump will be hard for this team.

Who are Columbus’ Additions?

Key additions: Phoenix Copley, Ryan Lomberg, Valeri Nichushkin, Colton White

The big addition of the summer for Columbus is Valeri Nichushkin from the Colorado Avalanche. Nichushkin is a nice add to an offense that desperately needs a boast. He should help provide that; Nichushkin amassed 17 goals and 32 assists for 49 points in 72 games with the Avalanche last season. Ryan Lomberg was inserted into the forward core as well; he’ll bring grit and sandpaper to the team’s bottom six. Otherwise, it’s been a quiet summer on the adding front. Veteran forward Charlie Coyle received a six year $36 million extension. The team still needs to extend top RFA Adam Fantilli. Fantilli’s camp could be waiting for more dominoes to drop with the other RFA’s due for new deals, such as the Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard.

Who are Columbus’ Subtractions?

Key subtractions: Ivan Fedotov, Brendan Gaunce, Danton Heinen, Boone Jenner, Mason Marchment, Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese, Brendan Smith, Stanislav Svozil, Egor Zamula

The Blue Jackets lost a couple substantial depth players; forwards Boone Jenner and Mason Marchment are the most notable. Jenner was this group’s captain; that is a leadership void that will have to be filled by someone else. Marchment was a solid power forward that provided gumption to this team. The rest of the departures are not major pieces. However, there are a couple star players whose future’s with the club are in doubt. Those players are Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski. Both have been featured in trade rumors throughout this offseason. Marchenko is heading into a contract year; he has been one of the top producers for this team throughout his tenure. Werenski’s resume speaks for itself; he is one of the most elite defensemen in the NHL. His current deal with the club expires in 2028. Kent Johnson is another promising player who has been rumored to be on the trade block.

Overall, it’s been a mostly uneventful summer for Columbus. The prospect of moves have simmered, but not quite developed yet. This is a team that has the cap space to work with. Unfortunately, this does not appear to be a destination players are circling on the top of their list. Hanging onto their own prized possessions has been a difficult enough task. For a team looking to take that next step, it will be difficult to join the big dance next season in what projects to be a ruthless eastern conference picture.

All transactions are available via Puck Pedia.