Zach Werenski Should Lead the Blue Jackets—But There’s a Catch

The Columbus Blue Jackets may have a new captain incoming. With Boone Jenner moving on to the Washington Capitals, the door swings open for someone to step up. And by all accounts, that someone is Zach Werenski.

It makes sense on paper. He’s been around. He’s earned respect. And after trade rumors swirled like storm clouds last summer, he chose to stay.

That commitment matters. More than one might think.

Werenski’s Norris Win Makes Him the Obvious Choice

It’s worth being clear about something. When a guy wins the Norris Trophy, he’s basically just signed up to be the best defenseman in the NHL. Period.

And that’s what Werenski did.

Whether it was his offensive numbers, defensive responsibility, or just the sheer weight of expectation he carried night after night, the award wasn’t a fluke. It was confirmation.

Now add in the leadership vacuum. Jenner was the heartbeat of that organization for years. No one disputes that. But hearts need replacements, too. And Zach Werenski checks every box on the list.

He’s the highest-paid defenseman on the roster. He logs big minutes in all situations. He’s been through the ups and downs of rebuilding Columbus. And unlike a lot of players who get pegged for captaincy, he actually talks to his teammates. Not just during drills—off the ice, too.

The thing about Norris winners is that their credibility extends beyond Columbus. Opposing coaches know the name. Players respect the accomplishment. That carries weight when trying to establish authority in the room.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

Trade rumors haunted Werenski throughout last season. Multiple outlets connected him to contender cities: New York, Toronto, and especially Dallas. The Blue Jackets could’ve moved him. They could’ve gotten assets back and started fresh somewhere else.

Instead, they kept him.

And Zach Werenski stayed, no-trade clause notwithstanding.

That tells fans something about his mindset. He wasn’t waiting for the phone to ring. He was invested in seeing this thing through. If a team is building around a core, loyalty means more than it might expect. It signals stability.

So yeah, from a talent standpoint, he’s the best player available. From a commitment standpoint? Same story.

The Contract Problem Nobody Wants to Talk About

Here’s where things get complicated.

Werenski has two years remaining on his current deal.

Two years. That’s it.

Now, before anyone throws their hat in the air, it’s worth pausing for a second. Naming someone captain with limited time left isn’t unheard of. Jonathan Toews wore the C with Chicago for years on his final contract. Duncan Keith did the same thing in Chicago. But those guys re-signed.

There’s no guarantee Zach Werenski does.

If the Blue Jackets crown him captain now and he walks in free agency two summers later, what happens then? Does the team spend a season watching him coast toward an exit? Do they watch fan sentiment sour when the guy wearing the C is essentially packing his bags?

Those are real questions.

The tricky part is that Werenski might not even be the problem. Maybe he wants to stay. Maybe he’s happy in Columbus and sees this as his long-term home. But there’s also no public assurance that he will re-sign. And in today’s NHL, that matters more than ever.

Teams are getting cautious. An organization can’t just hand over leadership symbols without thinking about what comes after. If Zach Werenski leaves, the whole thing collapses—and now the organization has to start over with someone else.

That’s why the Blue Jackets have to think twice.

It’s not about doubting his leadership skills. It’s about protecting the franchise long-term. Captaincy isn’t a reward—it’s a statement. And statements should last longer than a couple of seasons.

Maybe the solution is a handshake agreement. Perhaps the organization talks quietly about extensions before handing over the C. Maybe they wait until the summer of Year 1 of his new contract and see what happens.

Or maybe they accept that uncertainty and roll the dice anyway.

What to read next:

Blue Jackets Have a Clear Choice in Zach Werenski

Zach Werenski deserves the job. There’s no question about that. His Norris win proves he can perform at the highest level. His commitment after trade rumors proves he’s serious about sticking around.

But the contract situation introduces a wrinkle that Columbus can’t ignore. Two years left means a lot of potential instability down the road.

The smart play? Have the conversation first. Know where Werenski stands before making the announcement. If there’s mutual interest in extending, go ahead. If not? Maybe hold off and let another player carry that responsibility.

Because here’s the truth: Captaincies aren’t supposed to be temporary. But in today’s league, sometimes that’s exactly what they become.

And if Columbus is going to commit to Werenski, they should commit fully. Not halfway. Not with an expiration date attached.

Observers will see just how far along that conversation has come. Who knows? Maybe Werenski’s heart is already locked in. But until there’s proof beyond the C, there’s reason to pause.