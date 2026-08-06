Blue Jackets Relocation Rumors Growing Amid Uncertainty

The NHL isn’t shy about moving on from teams that just aren’t working out. Rather than folding struggling teams, the league is open about moving them to another city. And that’s why there’s increasing talk about the Columbus Blue Jackets relocation.

The Blue Jackets don’t seem like a team that’s necessarily struggling financially. However, the moves the organization has made this offseason have led to questions among the media and the fan base regarding the team’s future in Ohio.

In particular, the speculation has grown online amid the dismissal the team made of its radio play-by-play announcer. Similarly, the team also cut a notable media personality from its Blue Jackets team insider position.

All of those moves seemed like cost-cutting measures on the surface. But the fact that the club lost its captain Boone Jenner to free agency, and received a less-than-flattering trade request from Zach Werenski, makes talk of a Blue Jackets relocation seem increasingly plausible.

But what has certainly sparked plenty of debate is an article published in Awful Announcing on August 4. The piece isn’t based on any solid sources. Rather, it’s based on very good circumstantial evidence. That evidence points towards a potential inclination towards a Blue Jackets relocation.

Specifically, the report bases its premise on a comment by Blue Jackets beat reporter Brian Hedger. Now, Hedger did not openly state that a Blue Jackets relocation is looming. His comments, however, could be open to interpretation.

Hedger has since openly denied his intent was to state that a move could happen. So, that’s that. Still, Awful Announcing continues to make a compelling case.

"Hedger further speculated about the Blue Jackets future amidst the changes, saying in regards to signs that ownership may be heading towards relocation, “I’d like to disagree with you, but things definitely feel dire right now.” Relocation? No. Things do feel dire w/cutbacks. https://t.co/UehSoTCE2A — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) August 4, 2026

Blue Jackets Relocation Could Come From a Family Transitioning

Currently, the Blue Jackets’ ownership rests with the McConnell family of Worthington Industries. As Awful Announcing noted, the McConnell family is transitioning to its next generation of ownership. That situation could be the reason for some of the cost-cutting measures the team has seen over the last season or so.

However, the fact that the ownership hasn’t done a whole lot to endear itself to fans has further fueled speculation about a sale of the franchise. And if that’s the case, it could open the door to a potential Blue Jackets relocation.

Moreover, the lack of on-ice success and the threat of losing Columbus’ MLS franchise has added fodder to what has become a touchy subject.

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Nothing Happening… for Now

As it stands, talk of Blue Jackets relocation is nothing but hearsay. There is no solid evidence that the club’s ownership is looking to sell it or move.

But one does have to wonder what the future holds for the club. The Blue Jackets had the lowest revenue in the NHL in 2024-25, while also being the league’s lowest-valued club at roughly $1.4 billion.

So, with the league looking to expand, could it be that it might just move the club to a city looking for a franchise? Would that mean a Midwest city like Kansas City? That’s tough to say. For now, it’s just speculation, but something certainly worth keeping an eye on.