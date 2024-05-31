Stars’ Chris Tanev in Walking Boot at Airport: “Fingers Crossed”

There is no clarity regarding the availability of Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev just a few hours before the puck drops in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers on May 31.

Tanev left Game 4 (played on May 29) with a lower-body injury after Oilers forward Evander Kane shot a puck into his right foot in the second period. The Stars lost 5-2 as the Oilers evened the series at 2-2.

Adding wood to the proverbial Stars fire, a photo circulating on social media (h/t @MKatcherin) on Thursday, May 30, showed Tanev in a walking boot at Edmonton International Airport departing for Dallas ahead of Game 5.

Stars head coach Pete DeBoer expressed hope for Tanev’s return in Game 5, although the words he used speaking after the Game 4 loss weren’t very encouraging.

“Fingers crossed we’ll get him back for Game 5,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said, via Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com.

Dallas Stars Need Chris Tanev Available & At His Best

Tanev’s role in defending against top offensive players like Connor McDavid is critical for the Stars to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Tanev is tied for the fourth-most minutes played in the series against the Oilers with 75:20 TOI Even though he missed the third period of Game 4 entirely, per Hockey-Reference.com.

Despite their depth, it’s fair to say Tanev is the Stars’ most physical defender and a key component of the defense corps that is trying to deal with the Oilers.

The Oilers completed a comeback in Game 4, falling 0-2 in the scoreboard before scoring five uncontested goals on their way to an undisputable 5-2 win in their arena.

The Stars’ defensive lineup, assuming Tanev can’t play Game 5, will need to endure a facelift for at least one match.

Coach DeBoer will have to fill Tanev’s vacated spot on the second pair with one of Alex Petrovic, who has played the fewest ATOI (12:51) among defenders in this series, or Ryan Suter, who has played on the left side instead of Taven’s right.

Two alternative (albeit quite far-fetched) options would be Nils Lundkvist and Derrick Pouliot, but none of them has featured prominently (if at all) in this series and the playoffs. It’s also worth noting that Jani Hakanpaa is nearing his return.

“Next man up,” DeBoer said after Game 4 and entering Game 5 with the series tied at 2-2 and a best-of-three matchup ahead of both teams.

Stars Fans’ Donations to Ben Stelter Foundation Reach $20,000

Stars fans have donated over $20,000 to the Ben Stelter Foundation from May 26 through May 29, according to the foundation’s Executive Director and Ben’s dad Mike Stelter sharing that information with The Dallas Morning News.

This surge in donations followed a controversy involving the Stars DJ playing the song “La Bamba” after Game 2 of the Western Conference finals at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, May 25. The Stars won that game and used the song to mock the Oilers.

“La Bamba” is the Oilers’ victory song and DJ Jonathon “Shippy” Shipman used it to taunt them without knowing its significance to the Oilers franchise.

The Oilers have used the song to honor Joey Moss, their late dressing room attendant, and Ben Stelter, an Oilers superfan who died in August 2022 aged six.

Following the incident, Shipman issued a public apology on social media and donated to the Ben Stelter Foundation, urging other Stars fans to follow suit.

“The response from Dallas Stars fans has been incredible and overwhelming,” Mike Stelter said in an email to The Dallas Morning News. “We know that Shippy played ‘La Bamba’ to poke fun in the rivalry, and we had no ill feelings towards him or the organization.

“Ben understood sports rivalries better than most people, and he would have had fun with it. Thank you, Dallas Stars fans.”