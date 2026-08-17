Dallas Stars, Mavericks Cease Arena Hostilities

They won’t be evicted, at least. The Dallas Stars arena concerns temporarily ended on Monday. Both the Stars and the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks agreed to resolve ongoing issues. Now both teams will remain at American Airlines Center through the 2030-31 season.

The battle between the two teams and partners heated up earlier this year. Originally, the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks sued the Dallas Stars in Texas Business Court. The Stars countersued last year. A judge sided with the Mavericks following a May judgment.

Both the Mavericks and Stars intend to relocate from their current downtown Dallas setup in the next few years. Fans of the Stars, in particular, expressed outrage over Dallas’s plans. The two long-time partner organizations released a joint statement on Monday.

“The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars have reached an agreement that resolves the outstanding matters between the two organizations. American Airlines Center will continue to serve as the home of both teams at least through the 2030–31 season.”

Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

Dallas Stars Arena Concerns Resolved After Legal Battles

The Mavericks, along with controlling stakeholder Dallas Sports Group, sued the Dallas Stars over a series of issues tied to arena concerns at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks representatives accused the Dallas Stars of blocking needed upgrades to the aging arena, violating terms of the lease agreement and moving their corporate headquarters out of Dallas to Frisco. The judge ruled in favor of the Dallas Mavericks in May. As a result, Judge Bill Whitehill agreed to issue full control of American Airlines Arena to the Mavericks. At the time, the Stars referred to the Mavericks’ lawsuit as “nothing short of an attempted hostile takeover” connected to American Airlines Center.

The Dallas Stars filed a countersuit against the Mavericks. That suit claimed the Mavericks ownership operated their headquarters in Las Vegas. Ultimately, the resolution announced Monday means both teams will maintain the current lease through 2031.

The Dallas Stars have unveiled a first look at a proposed $1B arena and entertainment district in Plano, Texas. The project would move the franchise from downtown Dallas into Collin County. pic.twitter.com/BVLykhbU0r — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 9, 2026

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Stars Likely Leaving Downtown Dallas Amid Arena Concerns

Both Dallas teams are in the process of pushing for new arenas. The Stars have explored locations outside of Dallas. As a result, the Dallas Stars signed a letter of intent in June to solve their arena concerns. The Stars could potentially move to Plano when their current lease expires. Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, also serving as governor and chairman, released a statement in June in support of the project.

“This project would present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our franchise. We eagerly await the vote by the Plano City Council and look forward to continuing the conversation to be part of the redevelopment of The Shops at Willow Bend.

The Stars played their first eight seasons in Dallas at Reunion Arena. They moved to American Airlines Center in 2001.

Texas Hockey Landscape Changing

Dallas is preparing to depart by 2031. In the meantime, the NHL has had a trickle of expansion updates connected to the Lone Star State. The Friedkin Group, led by chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin, leased space in Austin under the guise of exploring adding the NHL’s 33rd franchise there.

Houston is considered another leading candidate for a 33rd NHL franchise.