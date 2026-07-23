Stars GM Jim Nill Reacts to Jason Robertson Signing

Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill shared his reaction after re-signing star left winger Jason Robertson to a new contract.

The Stars re-signed Robertson, affectionately known as “Robo” to fans, to a one-year, $12 million contract that avoided arbitration. By signing a one-year deal as a restricted free agent in his final season of club control, Robertson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, which will allow him the opportunity to talk to any team in the league about a new contract next offseason.

But even though Robertson only signed a one-year deal, Nill says the goal remains the same: to keep Robertson in Dallas for the rest of his life.

Jim Nill Wants to Keep Jason Robertson in Dallas Long-Term

Speaking to reporters after officially announcing Robertson’s new contract, Nill made it clear that he still intends on signing Robertson to a long-term deal that keeps him in Dallas forever.

“During his negotiations, it was very clear Jason Robertson wanted to be a Dallas Star. That’s our plan (to keep him in Dallas long-term). Yes. And like I said, a lot of things happen, but that that is our plan. We discussed that. We hope someday that he retires here,” Nill said (via TSN).

Robertson will be eligible to talk about a contract extension with Dallas on January 1, 2027. Until then, he can focus on getting ready for the upcoming season and helping Dallas win the Stanley Cup.

Jason Robertson’s Next Contract

There is no doubt that Robertson is due for a massive contract next year, whether it’s from the Stars or another club.

We already know that Robertson turned down an eight-year, $120 million contract from the Seattle Kraken as part of a potential sign-and-trade, so it seems clear that while money is important, it’s not the only thing that matters to Robertson.

Winning trumps all, and Robertson rightly believes that Dallas offers him the best chance to win his first Stanley Cup. Plus, the Stars will have far more cap space available next offseason after Tyler Seguin’s $9.85 million contract expires, giving Dallas more money to offer him next year.