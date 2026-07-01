Dallas Stars Trade Young Center Mavrik Bourque to a key Division Rival

The Dallas Stars have been a team very involved in trade speculation around the National Hockey League in recent times, and given the situation with Jason Robertson and his future in the league, that should come as no surprise.

Beyond that deal, they’ve also been linked to some of the biggest names in the NHL, with Dylan Larkin a possible trade candidate, all while shockingly being shut down in trade talks with the Columbus Blue Jackets by star defenseman Zach Werenski.

One name that many expected to be moved this summer was young center Mavrik Bourque, and just ahead of free agency and the potential offer sheet that could have been sent their way, they’ve officially traded their young center.

Nashville Predators Acquire Mavrik Bourque

Heading into this off-season, there were many young teams around the NHL trying to figure out a way to land Mavrik Bourque, who completed his second full season in the NHL in 2025/26 at the age of 24. Unsurprisingly, the Stars didn’t want to have to find a way to pay both he and Robertson, and now they’ve figured out a trade, first reported by Elliotte Friedman as he will be heading to the division rival Nashville Predators.

Predators are sending a second and a third rounder to Dallas Nashville also gets Ilya Lyubushkin in the deal https://t.co/YBe7fA62Fa — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2026

The return in this deal for the Stars will be a second-round pick in 2027 and a third-round draft pick in 2028, with veteran blue liner Ilya Lyubushkin also heading to Nashville in the trade, with Chris Johnson reporting an extension is set to be worked out with Bourque and the Predators.

The #preds are working towards an extension with Mavrik Bourque and believe it will get done. He's an RFA who was considered an offer sheet candidate today. https://t.co/4rEv4XRupx — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2026

Mavrik Bourque Could Become a Star With the Predators

Bourque entered the NHL with plenty of hype following a dominant AHL season in 2023/24 where he posted 26 goals and 77 points in just 71 games played, and while it took a while to get acclimated to the NHL, it appears as though he’s there now. In 82 games last season, Bourque had 20 goals and 41 points, and while the Stars would have loved to have kept him, with all the money they need to pay Robertson along with massive contracts to the likes of Mikko Rantanen, Miro Heiskanen and Wyatt Johnson, it just wasn’t possible.

While there’s still question marks over his size (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) and whether he can consistently compete as a center in the modern NHL, but thus far, he’s done nothing to show that he can’t be a very good contributor on a playoff team in the league. In Dallas, Bourque was never given an opportunity as a top-six forward, and while he may not get that chance in Nashville immediately, at 24-years-old, he has the time to push for a spot as a 2 or 3C with the Predators moving forward.

Ultimately though, for the Predators, a team that want to bounce back and push for a post-season spot in 2026/27, giving up a future second and third round pick certainly makes sense to take a risk on Bourque, and while there’s always a chance that he doesn’t pan out long-term, given what he’s shown already in the NHL, this was a no-brainer deal for both Central Division franchises.