Stars Package for Werenski Revealed by Insider

The chatter involving Norris Trophy winner Zach Werenski leaving the Columbus Blue Jackets seems to have taken a break for now. However, the fallout from the situation is still settling, with the Dallas Stars coming back into the picture.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman delved into the Werenski situation, shedding light on an intriguing past of the entire situation: The Dallas Stars’ purported trade for Werenski.

According to Friedman, the frustration that Werenski and the organization felt after missing the playoffs last season led to the blueliner suggesting teams he would be willing to go to. GM Don Waddell seemingly took the situation seriously, working out a trade with the Stars.

When the Blue Jackets took the trade to Werenski, however, the 28-year-old reneged on the idea, promptly nixing the trade. The return for Werenski was unclear until now.

Friedman noted that the Stars were willing to give up defenseman Thomas Harley and forward Mavrik Bourque as part of the package. The overall deal would have likely included other pieces. But judging from the two main elements, the Stars were willing to give up a lot for Werenski.

Yes, giving up Harley would have been a hefty price. But the Stars would have landed one of the best defensemen in the NHL. So, the price would have been worth it.

The deal seems to have remained on the cutting-room floor. There’s no indication that the clubs will circle back on it at this time.

Stars Ended Up Trading Bourque Anyway

There’s a reason why Bourque would have been a part of the Werenski deal. The 24-year-old was an RFA at the end of the season. His next contract would have been too rich for the Stars’ britches, leading the organization to move him.

Indeed, Dallas traded Bourque to the Nashville Predators, along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, to clear cap space for what could be a potential Jason Robertson mega-contract. The Predators promptly signed Bourque to a six-year deal worth $33 million.

It was certainly a tough decision to move on from Bourque. But for the Stars, it was a necessary one as the team needs to keep as much cap space open as possible to potentially re-sign Robertson this summer.

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Werenski for Harley Would Have Been Massive

What would have made the overall deal truly massive was swapping Werenski for Harley. The 24-year-old Stars blueliner is just now entering the first year of an eight-year contract extension carrying a $10.58 million cap hit.

The Werenski-for-Harley trade, without taking into account any of the other pieces, would have been one heck of a move. Alas, it did not happen. And it’s probably for the best as far as the Stars are concerned.

Yes, Werenski is a Norris Trophy winner. He’s one of the best defensemen now. But losing a younger piece in Harley is something that fans and pundits would have questioned for quite some time.

While there’s a chance this situation might come up again, albeit a slight one, it seems that the Stars are better off holding onto Harley for the foreseeable future. But if there’s an idea about trading, the next couple of seasons might be the right time to do it, as he holds no trade protection for the first three years of his contract.