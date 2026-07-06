Werenski to Maple Leafs Was ‘Definitely True,’ Insider Confirms

The chatter involving Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski going to the Toronto Maple Leafs gripped the NHL trade rumors this past week.

There was some skepticism, however, as to the veracity of the talk, positing that the Werenski had Toronto on his approved trade list.

Well, insider Elliotte Friedman pretty much confirmed that version to be true. During the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the notable insider pointed out that the Werenski to Toronto rumors were “definitely true.”

Friedman highlighted how the Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning were the two teams atop Werenski’s trade list.

“Toronto was definitely true… obviously he’s (Werenski) friendly with Matthews… for Werenski and his family, and his wife’s family, they live outside of Detroit… it can work.”

Friedman did not indicate how close a deal was. It doesn’t sound like a trade between the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets has gotten any real traction. In all likelihood, there might have been some conversations, but that would have been the extent of the matter.

As for what Columbus would have wanted for Werenski, that’s another story entirely. Whatever the final deal would have looked like, it would have certainly been a massive move on both sides.

Werenski Not Going Anywhere for Now

Friedman shed some more interesting light on the matter. The notable insider made it clear that Werenski is not going anywhere any time soon.

The situation, it appears, was the result of a frustrating end to the Blue Jackets’ season. After the team had come close to a playoff spot, everyone on the club was upset they couldn’t lock up a playoff spot down the stretch.

As such, that frustration boiled over, leading to Werenski naming teams, like the Lightning and Maple Leafs, as trade destinations. Chatter got out and led to even more frustration. According to Friedman, Werenski and Columbus smoothed things over, potentially putting the situation to bed, at least for now.

It seems that the Norris Trophy winner will start the season in Columbus. But there are no real guarantees beyond that. So, the Maple Leafs will have to keep an eye out in case a deal does become feasible at some point this upcoming season.

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Maple Leafs Not Done Looking for a Difference-Maker

Friedman made an interesting point about the Maple Leafs not being done adding ahead of next season. The club will be looking to add a “difference-maker,” should one become available. Whether that’s Werenski or anyone else, that’s a different matter.

The issue is that the Maple Leafs did not make any major moves leading up to the NHL Draft and free agency in order to conserve ammo, just in case a deal should become available.

For now, it’s completely unclear what that situation could be like. A name like Werenski might pop up at some point in the season. But there might be others. Dylan Larkin is still out there, along with the growing list of potential UFAs for next summer.

That’s why it seems like the Maple Leafs will want to keep assets in reserve for such a time in which a major deal could loom on the horizon.