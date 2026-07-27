Red Wings Unlikely to Trade Away $31 Million Star Forward

The Detroit Red Wings are looking for some stability this summer. Detroit was rocked back in early June when it was revealed that Dylan Larkin requested a trade. On top of this, longtime general manager Steve Yzerman was essentially forced to step down from his role. While Larkin had beef with Yzerman, there are expectations that the captain will still depart.

The Red Wings will surely attempt to persuade Larkin to stay. They will also have to sort out Simon Edvinsson’s future. The restricted free agent is being linked to a massive long-term extension with Detroit, but an agreement is not yet finalized. There are question marks surrounding Alex DeBrincat as well. The team’s top scorer from 2025-26 (41 goals) is set to enter his final year under contract.

DeBrincat previously signed a four-year, $31.5 million ($7.8 million AAV) deal with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023. Because of his recent stellar play, the forward will be looking for a substantial raise. Despite this, Detroit Hockey Now’s Bob Duff is claiming that the club is “unlikely” to trade the star this summer. According to the reporter, the winger will stay with the team as long as they reward him with a suitable extension.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman previously revealed that Yzerman was hesitant to give DeBrincat a lengthy new deal. As a result, the forward was linked to joining the Buffalo Sabres. The situation, however, has changed with the Hall of Famer departing the Red Wings. It now seems as if DeBrincat is more likely to earn a new deal in Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings Can Afford to Reward Alex DeBrincat

The Detroit Red Wings have the money to reward DeBrincat. According to PuckPedia.com, the club has $19.5 million in projected cap space. This is the most available funds of any NHL team at the moment. Although they will likely give Edvinsson a new deal, Detroit would still have enough money to reward the star winger. This available money would also increase if Larkin is traded away.

While the Red Wings can afford DeBrincat, would the star want to remain with the team? It certainly seems so. The 28-year-old Michigan native recently raved about Detroit and admitted that he wants to stick around beyond the 2026-27 season.

“Absolutely. I love it here,” DeBrincat said when asked about remaining with the Detroit Red Wings. “We’re still a little bit far away from even having those (contract) conversations, but this is my home. I’ve loved every bit of playing here. I think this is definitely a team I want to be a part of for a long time, and I think everyone knows that.”

DeBrincat is Immensely Important to Detroit

With all of the negativity surrounding the Detroit Red Wings this summer, securing DeBrincat’s future would be a crucial bit of business. While the club lost Patrick Kane to free agency and is seemingly set to watch Larkin leave, DeBrincat outproduced these players on the ice. In fact, the winger led the Red Wings in goals, points, and takeaways during the 2025-26 season.

The NHL salary cap will also continue to rise in the near future. Because of this, Detroit can afford to give its star winger a long-term deal. The Red Wings cannot afford to lose another significant piece of the puzzle this summer.