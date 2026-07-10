Red Wings Predicted to Trade $31 Million Forward to Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of an incredibly important summer. After missing out on the playoffs once again, club captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade out of town. While a move involving the star center has not yet occurred, he is not expected to play for Detroit again. Larkin’s insistence on a departure could very well create a domino effect within the organization.

One key Red Wings player who could join Larkin on the way out is Alex DeBrincat. The star forward only has one more year remaining on his four-year, $31.5 million ($7.8 million AAV) deal. With the captain seemingly set to leave, it remains to be seen if DeBrincat wants to stay in Detroit long-term. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman also recently revealed that Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman may not want to give the winger a massive new contract.

Because of the precarious situation, Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson is predicting that the Detroit Red Wings will trade DeBrincat. The reporter, however, believes that the Red Wings are more likely to hold on to the winger until the March trade deadline. In doing so, Detroit and Yzerman may be able to receive a bigger package in return for the star. Nevertheless, waiting could also be a risky move, as DeBrincat’s trade value is high right now.

Not only does Richardson believe the Detroit Red Wings will deal DeBrincat, but he predicts the Buffalo Sabres will land the winger. As the reporter points out, Buffalo recently lost Alex Tuch and needs to replace him with a suitable star. DeBrincat actually outperformed Tuch in several offensive categories during the 2025-26 season.

Detroit Red Wings Star Alex DeBrincat has Been Linked to the Buffalo Sabres Before

This is not the first time that the Detroit Red Wings have been linked with trading DeBrincat to the Sabres. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta previously claimed that Buffalo was one of several teams likely to be interested in the star winger. Heavy.com’s Cole Shelton also recently issued a trade idea that saw DeBrincat be dealt to the Sabres.

According to PuckPedia.com, Buffalo has just enough cap space to take on DeBrincat’s salary. The Sabres, however, also have a full roster. Sending at least one NHL-ready player to Detroit would open up more funds to give the star winger a long-term deal. Nevertheless, DeBrincat does have a 16-team no-trade clause in his current contract, and it remains to be seen how he feels about joining the Sabres.

Detroit Set to Become New-Look Team Soon

With the Detroit Red Wings likely offloading Larkin and Patrick Kane not expected to return, the team will look quite different soon. This would be even more the case should DeBrincat also be moved in the near future. Yzerman certainly has a tough task ahead of him to help get Detroit back to the postseason.

Fellow veterans Justin Faulk, John Gibson, and Andrew Copp are all also set to be free agents in 2027. Yzerman will have to sort out the trio’s future soon or potentially trade these players, too. The next 12 months will be a crucial timeframe for the general manager and the Red Wings.