Red Wings’ New $189.99 Streaming Plan Has One Catch Fans Need to Know

Detroit Red Wings fans finally have firm pricing for the team’s new local streaming home. The simplest option, however, will not be available to everyone.

Detroit SportsNet will replace FanDuel Sports Network Detroit for local Red Wings broadcasts beginning in 2026-27, according to the network’s official team FAQ. Fans can buy a monthly streaming subscription for $19.99, while an annual plan costs $189.99.

The annual price works out to less than 10 monthly payments and includes year-round local access to both Red Wings and Detroit Tigers broadcasts. Yet the plan comes with a geographic condition that could surprise buyers.

The Annual Plan Depends on Your ZIP Code

Detroit SportsNet says the $189.99 annual option is available only to fans whose billing ZIP code falls inside both teams’ home television territories. A customer who lives in the home market for only one club can purchase the monthly plan during the months that the team is active, but cannot select the annual package.

For eligible in-market subscribers, local broadcasts can be streamed without local blackouts. National exclusivities still apply. That distinction will matter often because the Red Wings are scheduled for 17 national appearances this season. The team’s national broadcast announcement lists one game on ABC, four on ESPN, five across ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, and seven on TNT Sports.

In other words, Detroit SportsNet is not a universal pass to every game. Fans will still need the applicable national service when a game belongs exclusively to a national partner.

One Important Detail Remains Unfinished

The team has confirmed that Detroit SportsNet will be available through cable and satellite providers as well as directly to consumers. It also confirmed that Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will remain the lead broadcast team for the Red Wings.

Fans who already receive the channel through a television provider can also use that route. Detroit SportsNet designed the subscription for direct streaming rather than as a replacement for every cable or satellite package, so households should compare their existing plans before paying twice.

The exact streaming workflow for hockey remains less settled. The FAQ identifies the MLB app as the in-market streaming home for Tigers games and says Detroit SportsNet will provide detailed instructions for accessing Red Wings games before the NHL season. It also warns that fans may need to create a separate account or take additional steps.

That is not evidence of an extra Red Wings fee, and fans should not assume one. It is simply an unresolved access step worth watching before opening night.

The broader change is confirmed. The Red Wings and Tigers announced their broadcast partnership with Major League Baseball in February, creating one local channel for both franchises.

For most Michigan fans, the choice between monthly and annual plans will depend on ZIP code eligibility and whether they want Tigers coverage too. The bigger viewing puzzle is assembling Detroit SportsNet with the national platforms needed for those 17 exclusive games.