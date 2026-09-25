Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List, but Only One Team Makes Sense

Dylan Larkin just gave the Detroit Red Wings more options.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean those options are interested.

Elliotte Friedman revealed on Friday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast that Larkin has expanded his trade list to include several additional contenders.

“I think some of the other teams that are Colorado, Washington, and I suspect in case people didn’t know them already, Dallas and Tampa.”

That would bring the number of potential destinations to roughly eight, with no Canadian teams believed to be included.

On the surface, that’s a major development for the Dylan Larkin trade situation.

But there’s an important difference here.

Just because Larkin is willing to go somewhere doesn’t mean that team is seriously trying to acquire him.

And of the four newly mentioned destinations, Washington may be the one that actually has a compelling reason to consider it.

Colorado, Dallas and Tampa Make Sense on Paper, But Do They Need Him?

The logic behind the new teams is fairly obvious.

Colorado, Dallas and Tampa Bay are all organizations built around winning now. The Avalanche and Stars were both among the NHL’s top teams entering this season, while Tampa remains firmly in the conversation whenever the Stanley Cup is discussed.

So why wouldn’t they want Dylan Larkin?

Because that’s not necessarily how roster construction works.

Larkin is a legitimate top-line center. He has been Detroit’s No. 1 center and leader for years, and he’s under contract through 2030-31 with an $8.7 million cap hit.

That’s a significant commitment.

An acquiring team wouldn’t simply be adding Larkin. It would have to give Detroit a substantial return while also finding room for his contract.

That’s where things become complicated.

Colorado already has Nathan MacKinnon at the top of its center depth chart. Dallas has built its lineup around a deep group of established forwards. Tampa has spent years navigating one of the league’s more difficult salary-cap situations.

Could any of those teams use Dylan Larkin?

Absolutely.

Would they be willing to pay the price required to get him?

That’s a different question.

Detroit isn’t going to trade Larkin simply for the sake of honoring his request. The Red Wings have already indicated that they could keep him all season despite the trade request.

That gives Detroit some leverage.

And it could make these newly expanded destinations less realistic than they appear.

Washington, however, presents a different situation.

Washington Could Have a Reason to Make Dylan Larkin Its Next Leader

The Capitals are the intriguing exception because their situation is about more than adding another center.

It’s about preparing for what comes next.

Alex Ovechkin is back for another season after signing a one-year contract, and the 41-year-old remains the centerpiece of Washington’s organization. He led the Capitals with 32 goals and 64 points last season.

But eventually, that era is going to end.

Ovechkin has not committed to retirement after this season, so it would be premature to treat 2026-27 as a guaranteed farewell tour. In fact, he has previously left open the possibility of playing beyond the current contract.

Still, Washington has to think about the future.

And that’s where Larkin becomes fascinating.

The Capitals don’t necessarily need another superstar to replace Ovechkin’s production. They need a new leadership group capable of carrying the organization into its next era.

Dylan Larkin could fit that description.

He’s already spent years serving as the face of a franchise. He knows what it means to be a No. 1 center, deal with enormous expectations and lead a team through difficult stretches.

Washington also isn’t rebuilding in the traditional sense. The Capitals have been trying to remain competitive around Ovechkin while positioning themselves for life after him. Recent roster-building has been aimed at keeping the team competitive rather than tearing everything down.

That makes Dylan Larkin a much more logical fit than simply another expensive offensive addition.

He could arrive as an established veteran and immediately become part of the next leadership core.

That’s the difference.

Colorado, Dallas and Tampa can all make sense if the right opportunity presents itself.

Washington might actually have a reason to create that opportunity.

And that could make the Capitals the most interesting name on Larkin’s expanded list.