Dylan Larkin Trade Could Be Closer Per Predictions

The Detroit Red Wings may be approaching a critical few days in the Dylan Larkin trade saga.

One notable analyst has predicted a deal could happen soon, Larkin has reportedly expanded his list of acceptable destinations, and Detroit appears to be exploring what its roster could look like without its former captain.

None of that guarantees a trade is coming. But with the end of October approaching, there is a credible reason to believe this situation could finally move toward a resolution.

John Buccigross said on Frankly Hockey on October 16 that he expected a trade in Detroit within seven to 10 days. When Frank Seravalli asked whether he was referring to Larkin rather than defenseman Simon Edvinsson, Buccigross confirmed that he was. That put the reported window around October 23–26, making the next few days particularly interesting.

The question is whether Detroit can turn that apparent momentum into an actual deal.

Detroit Is Preparing for a Dylan Larkin Trade

There are reasons to think the Red Wings are doing more than simply listening to offers.

Insider Elliotte Friedman reported on October 22 that Detroit had been asking other teams about young centers, including prospects who have yet to reach the NHL. Friedman could not establish whether those conversations were connected specifically to Larkin, Edvinsson, or both, so it would be a mistake to treat them as confirmation of an impending Dylan Larkin trade.

Still, the discussions suggest Detroit is exploring potential roster-building options.

Larkin has also reportedly expanded his preferred destinations from three teams to 10. The list includes the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth. That gives Detroit more potential partners than it had during the offseason.

That’s something worth keeping in mind.

A player with a full no-trade clause can make negotiations difficult when his list of acceptable destinations is short. Nevertheless, the fact that Larkin has reportedly expanded his list gives the Red Wings a little more wiggle room.

But there is still a catch: Larkin has to approve the actual destination, and Detroit needs to receive enough value to justify moving a top-line center.

The Red Wings May Have to Choose Between Their Price and a Deal

Detroit’s reported asking price is ambitious in a Dylan Larkin trade. TSN’s Darren Dreger has stated the Red Wings want two high-end prospects, a top-nine NHL forward and a first-round pick. That is a substantial package, even for a center who can immediately improve a contender’s lineup.

The problem is that the teams Larkin would consider are not necessarily in a position to surrender that much.

Colorado, for example, could use another proven center, but the Avalanche just don’t have the pieces of the cap space to make the deal happen. New Jersey is another reported destination, although the Connor Hellebuyck trade has likely changed their side of the equation. Minnesota is also worth watching, but Detroit would need to be satisfied with the relatively thin offer.

These are potential fits, not evidence that any of those teams are close to completing a trade.

Detroit’s position is understandable. The Red Wings should not move Larkin simply to end an uncomfortable situation. But there is a difference between demanding a strong return and insisting on a package that interested teams cannot realistically assemble.

If the reported October window passes without a deal, it would not necessarily mean the prediction was wrong or that Dylan Larkin trade negotiations have failed. It could simply mean the sides remain too far apart.

Still, Detroit cannot afford to confuse trade interest with trade progress. The expanded list and reported discussions about young centers offer reasons for optimism, but neither guarantees an agreement.

The read here is that a Dylan Larkin trade before the end of October is a realistic possibility, not a certainty. The next few days could bring a breakthrough, particularly if Detroit finds a way to adjust its demands without accepting a disappointing return. If not, this saga could easily drag into November.

The Red Wings have options. The challenge is finding a deal that works for all three parties: Detroit, the acquiring team and Larkin himself. Until those interests line up, the clock may be ticking, but the trade is not inevitable.