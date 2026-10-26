Red Wings ‘Calling Around’ To Talk Trade, Friedman Says

The Detroit Red Wings are picking up the horn to see what’s available out there.

That’s what insider Elliotte Friedman revealed during the pre-game broadcast leading up to the Heritage Classic on Sunday evening.

The notable insider told Jackie Redmond that the GM Shawn Horcoff is calling around the league, but it’s unclear whether the calls involve Dylan Larkin or Simon Edvinsson.

“Detroit is calling around now, and I don’t know if it’s for Larkin or it’s for Simon Edvinsson. But they are asking teams about young centers. And we’re not only talking about guys who are in the NHL now, but guys who are also top prospects in organizations.”

The comments suggest that the Red Wings aren’t budging from their desire for young talent down the middle. The biggest difference now seems to be that the Red Wings are willing to look at prospects instead of NHL-ready players.

That situation could be the key factor that makes a deal happen now, rather than dragging the saga out much longer on either player.

Friedman concluded his thoughts by doubling down on Detroit’s expectations at this point.

“If there is a good center out there, and even available or not, Detroit is asking about them, if it’s a team Larkin is willing to go to.”

The crucial factor to this point has to be the fact that Horcoff is talking to teams that Larkin has on his trade list.

And if there’s a guy out there that moves the needle, it could lead talks to really moving downfield.

Red Wings Not Likely Talking to Montreal

One of the major issues regarding the Larkin situation specifically is the possibility of a deal with the Montreal Canadiens. While Friedman didn’t seem convinced a deal could happen between the Red Wings and Habs, there might be a bit more to it than that.

Canadiens’ insider Marco D’Amico recently tweeted that Red Wings assistant GM Kris Draper had been spotted during a Canadiens game. D’Amico noted it was the second game in a row that Draper had been spotted watching Montreal.

Second straight game for Draper watching the Canadiens. https://t.co/w0VAWtSO3L — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 24, 2026

And so, even if the Canadiens are not on Larkin’s trade list, there seems to be at least some interest in seeing what the Habs have to offer. And considering that it’s a center that the Wings are after, one has to think that’s what Draper is following up on.

Nothing Happening for Now

All told, there is no indication that anything is happening at the moment. The Red Wings are doing their best to see what’s out there. But the fact of the matter is that there is nothing imminent looming on the horizon.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that someone steps up much the same way the Devils did in the Connor Hellebuyck situation. That’s why there’s a chance that fans could wake up one day with news that a Larkin trade might be looming on the horizon.

The only thing Red Wings fans can do in the meantime is hold their breath for the next bit of news to drop.