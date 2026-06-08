Dylan Larkin Trade Destinations: List of Teams Revealed

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing Detroit Red Wings saga involving potential Dylan Larkin trade destinations.

A new report from Detroit Free Press reporter Helene St. James has revealed Larkin’s list of “approved” teams.

The purported list names three destinations the Olympic gold-medalist is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join: Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers.

The teams named as potential Dylan Larkin trade destinations should be no surprise. An earlier report here on Heavy named the Golden Knights as one of the first destinations the still Red Wings captain would consider.

As for the Minnesota Wild, they emerged as one of the first teams that would make a push to land Larkin. Lastly, the Florida Panthers are another team that should surprise no one. Florida, tax advantages notwithstanding, has become a go-to destination for players over the years.

While some pundits named the Tampa Bay Lightning as a potential destination for Larkin, the Panthers would be just tantalizing for the former first-round pick from the 2014 NHL Draft.

What Dylan Larkin Trade Destinations Have in Common

The list of Dylan Larkin trade destinations is hardly random. All three clubs named in the purported list all have one thing in common: They provide Larkin with an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup.

The Golden Knights are certainly the team closest to it. Vegas currently leads the Carolina Hurricanes in this year’s Stanley Cup Final, and could take home its second championship in franchise history.

As such, Vegas could be the best chance Larkin would have to win a Cup. The same could be said for Minnesota. The Wild are a talented team and could be on the verge of a major run. They lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. But that doesn’t mean that the club doesn’t have a strong run in them.

With Larkin in the fold, the Wild could go all the way in the coming seasons.

The most intriguing of the Dylan Larkin trade destinations has to be Florida. The Panthers crashed and burned this season after going to three straight Stanley Cup Finals. But the consensus is that having Aleksander Barkov back, and a full summer of rest and recovery, could make the Panthers a serious contender next season.

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All Three Destinations Share One Major Complication

While all three of the reported Dylan Larkin trade destinations make sense, they all share one interesting complication.

All three destinations will struggle to put together a compelling package to entice the Red Wings to make a deal. While the Wild have more pieces than the Golden Knights and Panthers, all three clubs will struggle with cap space.

Florida has about $15 million in cap space for next season. But they still have to figure out what to do about goaltending with Sergei Bobrovsky potentially hitting the market. The Wild have nearly $13 million, but have numerous UFAs to resign, and have Quinn Hughes’ extension looming.

Lastly, Vegas has just under $5 million in cap space and has a big-ticket UFA on the docket in Rasmus Andersson.

All three Dylan Larkin trade destinations will prove challenging. That’s why both Larkin and the Red Wings may have to get creative in order to work something out.