Dylan Larkin Trade Request from Detroit Was Long Brewing

The Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin development this past week has brought a major twist to this year’s edition of the NHL offseason. The Red Wings captain shocked the hockey world as he has requested a trade from the organization following another disappointing season with the team.

While this situation was a surprise to many, the reality is it has been brewing for a long time now. The Red Wings have not made the playoffs since Larkin’s rookie year with the club in 2016. The lack of success and a variety of other factors led to his rift with Detroit. However, the main straw that broke the camel’s back was Larkin’s testy relationship with general manager Steve Yzerman.

Larkin and Yzerman have Long Been at Odds

Larkin and Yzerman have not seen eye to eye for a while. The two have been at odds with each side putting blame on the other for why Detroit has failed to break through when it comes to making the postseason.

ESPN writer Greg Wyshynski discussed this point on the FAN Pregame: “There’s kind of been the back and forth of Dylan Larkin…being kind of critical of there not being enough action at the trade deadline; Yzerman I know has challenged him behind the scenes to do more; it’s a longstanding friction.”

In Larkin’s view, Yzerman has not been aggressive enough with respects to upgrading this team in order to complete the push for the playoffs. There has been a pattern in recent seasons of Detroit collapsing in the late March/April stretch. This past year was the most egregious example of this. The Red Wings held a playoff spot at the end of every month, except the one that matters in April.

One reason that has been cited for these second half struggles has been a lack of activity from the front office. Yzerman has been critiqued in the Detroit circle for a history of quiet trade deadlines of late. He did make some moves this year, but they were not enough to get the job done.

On the flip side, Yzerman believes the players share blame for his teams predicament. Considering Larkin’s role as team captain, it is not surprising that Yzerman has placed much of the responsibility on him. It will be interesting to see what team Larkin lands at if/when Yzerman pulls the trigger on a deal.

Larkin Situation not a Good Look for Yzerman

Regardless of who is to blame for Detroit’s struggles, this Larkin story is not a good look for Yzerman. The GM’s seat has already been getting hotter as each postseason miss stacks up over time. The Red Wings now have the longest playoff drought in the NHL, spanning a decade long.

With the captain likely on his way out soon, this begs the question of what kind of trickle down effect this has on the rest of the Red Wings team as a whole. Does this lead to an unexpected rebuild with other players potentially wanting out as well? Could it spell the end of Yzerman’s management tenure with the franchise? Detroit will be a team to watch this summer with a future that is difficult to project at the moment.