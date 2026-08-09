Red Wings New Front Office, Once Hired, Must Face Dylan Larkin Reality

It appears the Detroit Red Wings are finally making progress in hiring a new general manager. It’s still relatively early in the process to replace Steve Yzerman, but the organization at least took baby steps forward this week. Certainly, it will take some time for the new front office to get acclimated — time they don’t really possess. When they’ve finished whatever small adjustment period is required, the new management team must accept the reality they face regarding a Dylan Larkin trade return.

Larkin, the Wings captain, is everything you could hope for from a narrative perspective. He’s a homegrown talent who lived up to the billing, a Michigan native, and an Olympic gold medal winner. For Larkin to reach a point where he’s demanding a trade out of Detroit, things could potentially be worse internally than most realize.

New Management’s First Order of Business on a Dylan Larkin Trade Return

When the new front office is officially in place, the first thing they should do is see if Dylan Larkin has softened his stance on a trade at all. The hypothetical new Red Wings front office loses nothing by at least asking Larkin if he’d be willing to rescind his trade request and lead the Detroit Red Wings into 2026-27. Larkin is a class of player where the only way to maximize his value to the team is for him to be on the team. That ship may already be halfway around the world, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to ask.

If Larkin will not soften his trade request, then Detroit’s new front office can certainly ask about expanding the trade list. Larkin gave Detroit a three-team trade list earlier this summer, which reportedly expanded to four to include the Dallas Stars. If Larkin has softened at all on this element of a trade, that’s the next course of action. Any opportunity to create a bidding war will benefit the beleaguered Original Six franchise.

If All Else Fails, a Dylan Larkin Trade Return of Futures is Next

Steve Yzerman seemed to draw a line in the sand on this before his abrupt resignation. He had no interest in a strategic retreat after years of patient and careful planning. And, in many respects, that’s a totally commendable position. No team should ever consider a strategic retreat, retool or rebuild as a first resort. Those should always be the last resort.

It would be deeply irresponsible for Detroit’s new management to let this situation linger because of concerns about a futures-based package. Now, to be clear, that does not mean Detroit should set a red line on value and then take less than the value they want. Value, however, is fluid. A Dylan Larkin trade return that is focused on futures doesn’t have to be inherently less valuable than one that includes the type of NHL player the Wings desire. That’s particularly true when Larkin, who owns a full no-movement clause for the next two seasons, can dictate the destination.

The Atlantic Division Provides No Path for Detroit

Detroit has some good young players, but the organization’s position is precarious. The Atlantic might be the deepest division in the NHL. No team is outright rebuilding. Boston is in a minor retool, but their playoff run on the spine of goaltender Jeremy Swayman enticed them to trade for talented winger JJ Peterka. There’s clearly no strategic retreat in Boston. Meanwhile, Tampa, Florida, and Montreal are all clearly gunning for a division crown.

Sure, Buffalo will likely take a step back without winger Alex Tuch or defenseman Bowen Byram. But the Sabres have drafted exceptionally well, and there is clear internal belief in their ability to replace those players.

Ottawa, without Brady Tkachuk, could take a step back. However, the Senators made lemonade with their lemons. No one will argue that replacing Tkachuk with William Eklund is a net loss. Still, Ottawa got the best possible deal they could get on Tkachuk. Despite his trade protection, the Senators used some of the futures-based assets returned from Florida to improve their roster immediately.

That’s the path Detroit’s new management should take on a Dylan Larkin return, even if it doesn’t seem possible this season.

A Futures-based Dylan Larkin Trade Return Offers Hidden Upside

Punting on one year doesn’t mean returning to the deep rebuild years early in Yzerman’s tenure. If one of the teams on Larkin’s list agrees to a futures-based trade that meets the value Detroit expects, then it being futures-based is irrelevant. The Wings’ new management team should accept the offer. Simultaneously, they can punt on 2026-27 and regroup next summer loaded with cap space and assets.

And, with that in mind, it would give them a chance to see young centers Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson earn even greater responsibility in the organization. They were both top-10 picks in the Yzerman era. Admittedly, it’s possible neither player ever lives up to their draft billing. Currently, Kasper is coming off a disastrous second season in the NHL. Meanwhile, Danielson has not dominated in the AHL as most would hope.

In this situation, the Wings’ new front office would come away with a better idea of what they actually possess. Detroit committed to a healthy farm system under Yzerman. Yet, the Wings seem less willing to give many of those young players a chance.

It’s time. Thanks to Dylan Larkin’s trade request, the Red Wings can rip the band-aid off. Additionally, Detroit can rip off the band-aid and not be seen as the bad guys. To do it, the new front office must accept reality on a Dylan Larkin trade return.