Ex-Red Wings Teammate Reveals One Quality That Made Brendan Shanahan Special

Brendan Shanahan had a Hall of Fame career. Former Detroit Red Wings teammate Brett Hull revealed one quality that made him special. Hull highlighted Shanahan’s goal-scoring ability, as well as his toughness on the ice, which helped make him an impactful player.

Shanahan and Hull were first teammates on the St. Louis Blues from 1991 until 1995. At the time, Hull was already established as one of the top goal scorers in the NHL. Meanwhile, Shanahan was his fifth season and consistently improving in all areas of his game.

Hull and Shanahan reunited on the Red Wings in 2001, when Hull signed with Detroit as a free agent. In Hull’s first season in Detroit, they won the Stanley Cup.

The two Hall of Famers were teammates until 2004. After the lockout, Hull signed with the Phoenix Coyotes and retired after only five games. Shanahan, meanwhile, stayed with Detroit until 2006, when he signed with the New York Rangers as a free agent.

Brett Hull Reveals One Quality That Made Ex-Red Wings Teammate Brendan Shanahan Special

Brett Hull holds Brendan Shanahan in high regard. He witnessed what the Mimico, Ontario native was capable of on the ice.

Hull emphasized Shanahan’s ability to lead a team and score, while also not shying away from protecting his teammates. Shanahan scored 40-50 goals several times and also fought some of the toughest players in the league.

“No one has a clue has great Brendan Shanahan was. Are you kidding me? Oh my God,” Hull told guests Sheldon Souray and Russ Courtnall on his Ice Guardians Podcast. “I can score 80 goals, that’s great. That’s fine. [Shanahan] can score [expletive] 55, 60 goals and fight Darian Hatcher every [expletive] night. And he was the best human being on the planet. That’s how you know the Detroit Red Wings knew what they were doing.”

Hull Reflects on Trade That Sent Shanahan to Hartford

Hull also reflected on the blockbuster trade that sent Shanahan to the Hartford Whalers. The Whalers acquired Shanahan in a trade that sent Chris Pronger to the St. Louis Blues.

Shanahan came off a strong lockout-shortened season. He scored 20 goals and added 21 assists for a total of 41 points in 45 games.

Pronger, meanwhile, was the Whalers’ 2nd overall draft selection in 1993. He was a blue chip defenseman whom head coach and general manager Mike Keenan coveted. Hull, who did not get along too well with Keenan, admitted that it turned out to be a great trade.

“[Mike] Keenan traded Brendan [Shanahan] for [Chris Pronger]. You sit there and it’s like, ‘Who in the [expletive] is Chris Pronger?’ And you’re going to trade Brendan Shanahan?’ 50 goal scorer,” Hull said on his Ice Guardians Podcast. “Well then, okay. Alright, I’ll give it to Keenan. That was an unreal trade because Pronger is an unreal player.”

Shanahan’s time with Hartford was short-lived, lasting only one full season. Two games into the 1996-97 NHL season, the Whalers traded Shanahan along with Brian Glynn in exchange for Keith Primeau, Paul Coffey, and a 1997 1st round draft pick.