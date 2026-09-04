Insider Reveals Red Wings GM Search Twist Nobody Saw Coming

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly reached September without interviewing a candidate widely believed to be involved in their search for a new general manager.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported on September 3 that San Jose Sharks assistant general manager Jeff Kealty has not interviewed for the Detroit vacancy. The Red Wings received permission to speak with Kealty, but that conversation had not occurred, according to Seravalli’s report on Casino.org.

That distinction challenges previous reports suggesting Detroit had already considered Kealty. It does not mean the veteran executive has withdrawn or that the Red Wings eliminated him. Neither the organization nor Kealty has publicly addressed his status.

Detroit Already Missed One Reported Target

Seravalli added that the Red Wings hoped to appoint Steve Yzerman’s successor by Labor Day. That date passed without an announcement.

Detroit has operated without a permanent general manager since July 15, when the organization moved Yzerman into a senior-adviser role. Assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff has overseen daily hockey operations during the search.

Several names have surfaced publicly. Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson and Detroit Tigers general manager Jeff Greenberg remain among the candidates linked to the position. Greenberg formerly worked in the Chicago Blackhawks’ front office, giving him experience in both baseball and hockey operations.

The latest update does not establish who has formally interviewed or identify a favorite. Detroit has kept its process private, creating an information gap that has produced conflicting reports.

That uncertainty matters because the hockey calendar is accelerating. The Red Wings open their prospect tournament on September 12 and begin main training camp five days later. Their regular season starts on October 2 against the New York Rangers.

The Next General Manager Inherits Immediate Decisions

Detroit’s eventual hire will not receive a quiet transition period. Captain Dylan Larkin’s unresolved trade request is the biggest issue, but it is not the only decision pending.

Restricted free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson remains unsigned. Detroit must also evaluate a roster that lost significant veteran scoring and has not added a comparable replacement beyond Viktor Arvidsson.

The timing could affect how much authority the new executive exercises before opening night. A hire completed during camp would inherit evaluations and roster plans already underway. Waiting longer could leave Horcoff making early-season decisions intended for a permanent leader.

Kealty would bring more than two decades of scouting and management experience from Nashville and San Jose. Yet permission to conduct an interview is not proof that one happened—or that Detroit intends to complete one.

The Red Wings may still be close to a decision. For now, Seravalli’s update reveals that one presumed step in the process never occurred, while the deadline Detroit reportedly set for itself has already disappeared.

Every passing day also reduces the new leader’s preparation time and increases the possibility that Detroit will enter another pivotal season with its most important questions still unanswered.